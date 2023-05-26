Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recombinant DNA Technology Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recombinant DNA technology market is expected to grow from $754.97 billion in 2022 to $811.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.54%. The recombinant DNA technology market is expected to reach $1,069.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.13%.

Major players in the recombinant DNA technology market are Profacgen, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, GenScript, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Merck & Co. Inc., Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., New England Biolabs, Monsanto Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Recombinant DNA technology refers to fusing DNA molecules from other organisms and inserting those DNA molecules into a host organism to build a new genetic combinations useful for science, medicine, agriculture, and industry. The recombinant DNA technology is used to address health issues by creating new medications and vaccines.



The main product type of recombinant DNA technology include recombinant protein drugs, vaccines, genetically modified crops, expression systems, cell and gene therapy and gene editing. The recombinant protein drugs are used in the biochemical analysis as well as medical diagnostic reagents in human healthcare, such as antibodies, medicines, or vaccines.

Recombinant protein drugs are referred to as highly potent medicines that develop faster than small molecules and are safe from off-target negative effects. The component type include expression system and cloning vector. The recombinant DNA technology is applied in food and agriculture, health and disease, environment and other applications and used in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes and other end-use industries.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the recombinant DNA technology market. Major companies operating in the recombinant DNA technology market are focused on innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

The QuantStudio Absolute Q System uses microfluidic array technology and streamlined processes instead of the complicated, multi-instrument workflows necessary for standard dPCR, which is intended to increase data accuracy and consistency. The QuantStudio Absolute Q solution is a quick and easy workflow that provides high-quality data with the least amount of manual labour. It combines the data collection, heat cycling, and digitization processes required for dPCR into a single device.



In January 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based scientific instrumentation supplier, reagents, consumables, and software services, acquired PeproTech for $1.85 billion. The acquisition complements Thermo Fisher's cell culture media products with PeproTech's recombinant proteins portfolio, which is expected to allow Thermo Fisher to give customers significant advantages through an integrated offering. PeproTech, Inc. is a US-based developer and manufacturer of bioscience reagents known as recombinant proteins.



North America was the largest region in the recombinant DNA technology market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the recombinant DNA technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Recombinant DNA Technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the recombinant DNA technology market. Chronic diseases, which are defined as ailments that last for a year or longer, necessitate continuing medical care, restrict everyday activities, or both. Recombinant DNA technology has improved healthcare by creating biopharmaceuticals proteins used in pharmaceuticals and by replacing defective genes with healthy ones through gene therapy, aiming to cure illness.



The recombinant DNA technology market includes revenues earned by entities by expression systems including mammalian, bacteria, yeast, and baculovirus / insect. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Recombinant DNA Technology Market Characteristics



3. Recombinant DNA Technology Market Trends And Strategies



4. Recombinant DNA Technology Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Recombinant DNA Technology Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Recombinant DNA Technology Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Recombinant DNA Technology Market



5. Recombinant DNA Technology Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Recombinant DNA Technology Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Recombinant DNA Technology Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Recombinant DNA Technology Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Recombinant Protein Drugs

Vaccines

Genetically Modified Crops

Expression Systems

Cell And Gene Therapy

Gene Editing

6.2. Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market, Segmentation By Component Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Expression System

Cloning Vector

6.3. Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market, Segmentation By Application Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food And Agriculture

Health And Disease

Environment

Other Application Types

6.4. Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market, Segmentation By End-Use Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic And Government Research Institutes

Other End-Use Types

7. Recombinant DNA Technology Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

