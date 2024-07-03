Global Recombinant Proteins Market Expected to Reach $203.6 Billion by 2029

BCC Research Forecasts a 7.5% CAGR for the Global Recombinant Proteins Market from 2024 to 2029, Highlighting Significant Industry Growth.

BOSTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for "Global Recombinant Proteins Market" is estimated to increase from $132.4 billion in 2023 to reach $203.6 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 through 2029."

The report on the global market for recombinant proteins provides a comprehensive analysis of current trends and prospects in this industry. It examines key drivers, such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and advancements in genetic engineering, alongside challenges and opportunities impacting market growth. Segmentation by product type includes hormones, cytokines, enzymes, antigens, antibodies, and others, with host cell types categorized as mammalian, insect, yeast fungi, bacterial, and others. Applications covered are therapeutics and vaccines, biomedical research, and diagnostics. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with detailed country-level insights provided. The competitive landscape features profiles of key players, offering insights into their strategies, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. This comprehensive overview excludes proteins produced through hybridoma techniques and does not cover recombinant COVID-19 vaccines.

The following factors drive the global market for recombinant proteins:

Growing R&D Investments in Biopharmaceuticals: Biopharmaceuticals are increasingly important for treating diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders, driven by an aging population, and rising chronic illnesses. Companies are investing heavily in research to develop new therapeutic proteins to improve treatment outcomes globally.

Increasing Demand for Non-Hybridoma Techniques: Traditional methods like hybridoma cell lines for producing monoclonal antibodies have limitations in consistency and scalability. There is now a shift towards non-hybridoma techniques, such as recombinant DNA technology, which offers more reliable and scalable production of specific proteins. This advancement is crucial for developing better drugs, diagnostics, and therapies that meet growing healthcare needs.

Key Interesting Facts About the global market for recombinant proteins:

Genome Editing Technologies (e.g., CRISPR/CAS9):

These technologies allow precise modification of DNA sequences.

They have led to the development of highly stable protein products.

Applications include gene therapy, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

Recombinant Antibodies:

Recombinant antibodies are produced using genetic engineering techniques.

They can replace the traditional hybridoma technique for antibody production.

Advantages include scalability, consistency, and reduced animal use.

The global market for recombinant proteins report includes in-depth data and analysis addressing the following important queries:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The recombinant proteins market is projected to grow from $132.4 billion in 2023 to $203.6 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The increasing R&D investments in biologicals and growing preference for non-hybridoma techniques are driving the market growth.



What segments are covered in the market?

The market is segmented by product, host cell, application, and region.



By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

The hormones segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America has the highest market share.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

SANOFI

PFIZER INC.

SANDOZ GROUP AG

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

LILLY

MERCK KGAA

NOVO NORDISK A/S

AMGEN INC.

BAYER AG

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

