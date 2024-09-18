Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation Announces GoMo Health as a Nationally Certified Recovery Friendly Workplace due to Implementation of their Recovery Pathways: Workplace Program

GoMo Health to participate in White House Office of National Drug Control and Policy Roundtable

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoMo Health is proud to be recognized as one of the nation's first certified Recovery Friendly Workplaces (RFW) through the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) National Recovery Friendly Workplace Institute. With this designation, GoMo Health will participate in a round table at the White House Summit for National Recovery Month on September 18, 2024, hosted by the ONDCP (White House Office of National Drug Control Policy) to provide best practice education on how they have successfully addressed substance use disorder (SUD) recovery in the workplace for their own employees.

White House Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta, says, "The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring that every American has the resources they need to recover and thrive. With tens of millions of Americans in recovery from substance use disorder, we know that employers play a critical role in supporting the recovery journey. We are grateful to the business leaders joining us at the White House today to highlight the critical work they're doing in their communities to both support individuals in recovery and strengthen their organization. We call on all employers to join our whole-of-society efforts to be a more recovery-ready nation."

Committed to helping others do the same, GoMo Health has launched Recovery Pathways: Workplace, a science-based HR workplace program for employers, unions, and employees to empower employers with a turnkey solution to addresses the widespread need for workplaces to create psychologically safe environments to address SUD.

Recovery Pathways: Workplace is an evidence-based cognitive and behavior science digital solution that has proven to develop and foster resiliency for people in SUD treatment and recovery; it provides (1) psychological safety training and education to supervisors as well as to all employees (2) guidance and nurturing for those in treatment or recovery at home and work and (3) supportive guidance for the families of those employees in treatment or recovery.

"As part of the Institute's vision is to ensure employers are equipped with tools and resources to establish recovery-friendly work environments, knowing that GoMo Health is one of the first nationally certified RFWs, they are adequately positioned to help other businesses achieve that through their program Recovery Pathways: Workplace. The science-based program is actively deployed and available for corporations and organizations to help foster a recovery friendly workplace culture", says Cathie Hartnett, Executive Director, Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation.

Recovery Pathways: Workplace reduces the impact of substance use on the workplace and workers through early intervention and prevention, and support for supervisors and colleagues impacted by substance use in the workplace. The program delivers personalized and timely mobile support from prevention to diagnosis, treatment and management. By providing each individual in the workplace with the tools and resources needed to create a safe, healthy and stigma-free workplace, the program reverses the costly consequences of turnover, absenteeism, and decreased productivity.

Bob Gold, CEO and Chief Behavioral Technologist, GoMo Health says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation, home of the Institute, and working with the White House to help build a more recovery-ready nation. Our mission has always been to provide a whole-person approach to recovery and empower each person affected to rebuild lives of purpose and hope. With the support of these organizations, we can reach even more Americans to further this mission."

