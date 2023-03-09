NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $567.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR

The Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$567.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$975.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- Apple Inc.

- Bryton Inc.

- Garmin International Inc.

- HOLUX Technology Inc.

- Lowrance Electronics

- Magellan Navigation Inc.

- Mio Technology Corporation

- MiTAC International Corporation

- Navman Technology NZ Ltd.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Satmap Systems Ltd.

- TomTom N.V.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Positioning System (GPS): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

GPS Technology - Expanding Opportunities in Recreation, Outdoor &

Fitness Verticals

Spectacular Growth on the Cards for Recreational, Outdoor &

Fitness GPS Devices

Upward Trajectory in the CE Sector Creates Fertile Environment

Rising Interest in Sophisticated Lifestyle Gadgets Maintains

Growth Momentum

Developed Regions Rapidly Evolve as Primary Consumers of GPS

Devices

Potential Opportunities Prevail in Developing Regions

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bryton, Inc. (Taiwan)

Bushnell Corporation (USA)

Garmin International, Inc. (USA)

HOLUX Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Lowrance Electronics (USA)

MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)

Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA)

Mio Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Navman (New Zealand)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Satmap Systems Ltd. (UK)

TomTom N.V. (The Netherlands)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recreational & Fitness Products Spearhead Market Growth

GPS Wristwatches: Mainstay for Fitness GPS Businesses

Product Innovations Spur Momentum in GPS Watches Vertical

Outdoor Sports GPS Devices Rise in Demand

Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects

GPS-Integrated Cycle Computers - A Growing Market

GPS Devices to Draw Future Growth from Non-Professional Segment

Handheld GPS Devices Continue to Rise in Demand

GPS Based Analytics - An Upcoming Potential Market

HUDs Garner Growing Interest

Augmented Reality Finds Place in GPS Devices

GPS Evolves into USP for Digital Cameras & Mobile Handsets

Smartphone Apps - A Threat & Boon for GPS Device Makers

GPS Leaders Jump onto Smartphone GPS Bandwagon

Navigation Software Enabled Smartphones & Tablets Upstage PND

Market

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards

Stable Economic Scenario

Privacy Concerns - A Key Challenge to Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Recreational, Outdoor,

and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 4: World Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: USA Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

CANADA

Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

JAPAN

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

CHINA

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: China Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

EUROPE

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Recreational, Outdoor,

and Fitness GPS Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: France Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

GERMANY

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor,

and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

ITALY

Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: UK Historic Review for Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational, Outdoor, and

Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE

Table 24: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 25: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Recreational,

Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational,

Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-

Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Recreational,

Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational,

Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

REST OF WORLD

Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment -

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: Rest of World Historic Review for Recreational,

Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices by Segment - Recreational,

Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

IV. COMPETITION

