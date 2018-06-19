Global Recreational Vehicles Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Recreational Vehicles in Units.



Classification of Recreational Vehicles differ across major geographical markets, in accordance with consumers lifestyles and requirements. The US and Canadian markets are analyzed by the following Product Segments: Motor Homes (Class A, Class B, and Class C), Travel Trailers (Conventional Travel Trailer, and Fifth Wheel Travel Trailer), and Campers & Camping Trailers (Folding Camping Trailer, and Truck Camper). The Japanese market is analyzed by the following Product Segments: Trailers, and Others, while the European market is analyzed by the following Product Segments: Motor Caravans, and Touring Caravans. The Asia-Pacific market is analysed by the following Product Segments: Caravans, and Camper Vans. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â ADRIA MOBIL, d.o.o

- Erwin Hymer Group

- Forest River, Inc.

- Hobby-Wohnwagenwerk Ing. Harald Striewski GmbH

- Lunar Caravans

- Northwood Manufacturing



RECREATIONAL VEHICLES MCP-1111 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. OVERVIEW

Nature Deprived Modern Lifestyles Ignites the Focus on the â€œ Great Outdoorsâ€

Human Trend towards Reconnecting with Nature Encourages Adventure Road Travel & Car Camping

RVs: Automobiles Prefect for the Great Outdoors

Growth of the Travel & Tourism Industry Higher than Global GDP Provides a Favorable Platform for Growth

Table 1: Breakdown of World Travel & Tourism Industry Growth (In %) & Revenues (In US$ Billion) and % Global Real GDP Growth for the Years 2013 through 2018(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

How the RV Industry was Ravaged by the 2007-09 Recession: A Retrospective Review



2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

End of Mass Tourism & Search for Alternative Sustainable Tourism Bodes Well for RV Tourism

Table 2: Global Breakdown of the Tourism Industry by New Evolving Market Segments: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Development of Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure to Fuel Growth

Affluent Aging Population Seeking Exotic Vacations & Experiences to Spur Growth Prospects

Table 3: Average Annual Gross Income of Individuals Aged Over 60 Years (In US$) by Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Breakdown of Population Aged Over 60 Years (In Million) by Regions Grouped by Income: 2015, 2030 and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Percentage Breakdown of the Affluent Population in the U.S. by Generation Class: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Home is Where You Park It!: â€œRVingâ€ Lifestyles Fuel Demand for Motorhomes

Table 6: Fall in Home Values in the United States in Select Cities: 2014 Vs 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Breakdown of Top Ten States with the Highest Mobile Homes as a % of Total Housing & Average Annual Household Income (In US$): 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Active Outdoor Life Spurs RV Ownership among Younger People

Oil Price Break to Catalyze Growth in the RV Market

Table 8: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in the Number of HNW Individuals Spur Demand for Luxury Vacation RVs

Table 9: Global Breakdown of HNWI Investable Wealth (In US$ Trillion): 2013-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Breakdown of the Number of (UHNWIs) by Geographic Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Top 5 Million Dollar RVs: Ranked by Price (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovation in RV Design & Style to Benefit Market Growth

Expanding Middle Class Population to Benefit Overland Camper Travel in Asia

RV Tourism Gains Steady Momentum in China

Table 12: Breakdown of World Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region: 2017 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (In US$ Billion) by Region: 2017 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Workamping & Extreme Remote Working Trend Brings in a Lucrative Base of Younger Full-Time RVers

Electric RVs - The Future of Sustainable Drive Tourism

Growing Popularity of RV Rental Services: A Challenge to Market Growth



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Renegade RV Unveils Valencia

Lunar Introduces Alaria Luxury Touring Caravan Range

Winnebago Rolls Out Paseo Camper Van

REV Recreation Group Showcases 2017 Motorhome Lineup

Ford Unveils Travel Trailers, Campers and Toy Haulers

Chevrolet Unveils Lova RV MPV

Adria Mobil Unveils 2016 Collection

Winnebago Reveals The Grand Tour

NextGenAuto Introduces NextGenRVÂ®

EverGreen RV Unveils Floor Plan for Ever-Lite Travel Trailer



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

REV Group Acquires Midwest Automotive Designs

Swift Group Partners with Airstream

REV Group Extends Partnership with ETR Vehicles

Textron Snaps Up Arctic Cat

Lunar Caravans Enters into a Partnership with Joules

Heartland Expands Production Capacity

The Erwin Hymer Group to Acquire The Explorer Group

NeXus RV Completes 1000th Motor Home

REV Group Completes Acquisition of Renegade RV

Elite Caravans Bags Official Dealership for Lunar, Venus and Alaria Caravan Collections

Camping World Holdings to Acquire Thompson Family RV

Winnebago Industries Acquires Grand Design RV

Camping World Holdings to Acquire RV Dealership of Dean's RV in Tulsa

Hobby Forms Exclusive Partnership with Touring Cars

HYMER Expands its Premium Product Range

Thor Industries Acquires Jayco

Coach-Net Inks Partnership Agreement with Velvac

Roadtrek Inks Cooperation Agreement with Erwin Hymer Group

Thor Takes over Postle Aluminum

Camping World Partners Good Sam, Signs Agreement to Take over Dealerships from Tom Raper RV

Thor Acquires DRV and Cruiser RV

Heartland to Establish Production Unit in Nampa

Winnebago Enters Agreement to Sell RVs to Apollo Motorhome Holidays



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

ADRIA MOBIL, d.o.o (Slovenia)

Erwin Hymer Group (Germany)

Hymer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Niesmann + Bischoff GmbH (Germany)

Forest River, Inc. (USA)

Coachmen RV, a Division of Forest River, Inc. (USA)

Palomino RV (USA)

Hobby-Wohnwagenwerk Ing. Harald Striewski GmbH (Germany)

Lunar Caravans (UK)

Northwood Manufacturing (USA)

Nexus RV (USA)

Pilote (France)

Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd. (Canada)

REV Group Inc. (USA)

Swift Group (UK)

Thor Industries Inc. (USA)

Airstream (USA)

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (USA)

Jayco, Inc. (USA)

Starcraft RV, Inc. (USA)

K-Z Inc. (USA)

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. (USA)

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Canada)

Trigano SA (France)

Chausson (France)

Westfalen Mobil GmbH (Germany)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles (RVs) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles (RVs) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles (RVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 17: RV Camping Participation Rate by Age Group in the US: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Percentage Breakdown of RV Camping Participants by Gender in the US: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

RV Manufacturing Landscape

Competition Overview

The Motor Homes Market

Table 19: Leading Class A Motor Home Makers in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Forest River, REV Recreation Group, Thor Industries, Tiffin Motorhomes, Winnebago Industries and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Leading Class B Motor Home Makers in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Erwin Hymer Group, Pleasure-Way Industries, Thor Industries, Winnebago Industries and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Leading Class C Motor Home Makers in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Forest River, Thor Industries, Winnebago Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Travel Trailers

Table 22: Leading Players in the US Travel Trailers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment for Forest River, Thor Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Leading Players in the US Fifth Wheel Travel Trailers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment for Forest River, Grand Design RV, Thor Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Leading Players in the US Folding Camping Trailers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment for Columbia Northwest/Aliner, Forest River, Thor Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trade Scenario

Demographic Trends Impact the Industry

Camping: A Major Outdoor Activity Spurring Growth in RV Sales

Table 25: Number of RV Park Establishments in the US (2012-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Homes (Class A, B & C), Travel Trailers (Conventional & Fifth Wheel), and Campers & Camping Trailers (Folding Camping Trailer & Truck Camper) Segments Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: US Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Homes (Class A, B & C), Travel Trailers (Conventional & Fifth Wheel), and Campers & Camping Trailers (Folding Camping Trailer & Truck Camper) Segments Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: US 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Homes (Class A, B & C), Travel Trailers (Conventional & Fifth Wheel), and Campers & Camping Trailers (Folding Camping Trailer & Truck Camper) Segments for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Competition

Table 29: Leading Travel Trailer Makers in Canada (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Forest River, Thor Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Leading Class A Motor Home Makers in Canada (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Forest River, REV Recreation Group, Thor Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Leading Class C Motor Home Makers in Canada (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Forest River, Thor Industries, Winnebago Industries and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Leading Fifth-Wheel Makers in Canada (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Forest River, Grand Design RV, Thor Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Leading Folding Camping Trailer Makers in Canada (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Forest River, Thor Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Homes (Class A, B & C), Travel Trailers (Conventional & Fifth Wheel), and Campers & Camping Trailers (Folding Camping Trailer & Truck Camper) Segments Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Homes (Class A, B & C), Travel Trailers (Conventional & Fifth Wheel), and Campers & Camping Trailers (Folding Camping Trailer & Truck Camper) Segments Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Homes (Class A, B & C), Travel Trailers (Conventional & Fifth Wheel), and Campers & Camping Trailers (Folding Camping Trailer & Truck Camper) Segments for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Outlook

Imports - Major Source of RVs

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Trailers and Other RVs Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Japanese Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Trailers and Other RVs Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment for Trailers and Other RVs for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Outlook

European RV Market - Dominated by Class B & Class C Motor Homes

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for France, Germany, Italy, UK, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: French Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: French 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: German Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: German 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 52: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Italian Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Market Outlook

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: UK Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: UK 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. THE NETHERLANDS

A.Market Analysis

Market Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Dutch Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Dutch Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Dutch 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. SWEDEN

Market Analysis

Table 61: Swedish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Swedish Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Swedish 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Adria Mobil, D.O.O - Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Motor Caravans and Touring Caravans for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Country/Region - Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Country/Region - Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Country/ Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Outlook

Table 70: Australian Campervan and Caravan Registration by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Total Registrations for Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and Western Australia (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Australian Campervan Registrations by Fuel Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Registrations for Diesel, Leaded, Unleaded, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Australian Outback - A Major Draw for Travelers

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Caravans and Campervans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Australia Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Caravans and Campervans Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Australia 14-Year Perspective for Recreational Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Caravans and Campervans for the Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. NEW ZEALAND

A.Market Analysis

Market Outlook

Picturesque Locales in NZ - A Boon for RV Travel

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: New Zealand Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: New Zealand Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Chinese RV Market - An Overview

Government Support for RV: The Key to Growth in China

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

African Adventures - Beckon RV Enthusiasts

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Recreational Vehicles Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of World Historic Review for Recreational Vehicles Analyzed with Annual Shipment Figures in Units for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 100) The United States (56) Canada (8) Europe (28) - France (3) - Germany (16) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

