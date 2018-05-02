Global Recruiting of Boutique B&B Surveyors in Qiandao Lake

This spring, Qiandao Lake Scenic Tourism Committee began to recruit B&B surveyors all over the world, hoping surveyors can provide feedback on their experiences with different B&B hosts and housekeepers. This event is also an important part of the first session of B&B Experience Festival in Qiandao Lake. This recruitment campaign is divided into four seasons, respectively cooperating with Beauty&Love Boutique B&B, Blue Horse Boutique B&B, Flower Clumps Boutique B&B and Wenyuan Lion City Boutique B&B. These four boutique B&Bs are very high quality, each with its own characteristics.

Intricate landscapes and beautiful natural scenery are the most valuable resources in Qiandao Lake. Chun'an county has extremely rich rural tourism resources with 23 different villages and towns. Through promoting boutique B&Bs and building the brand of rural recreational tourism, Qiandao Lake tries to enhance the leisure experience of tourists with excellent ecological environment.

