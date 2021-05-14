Global Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report 2021 with a Deep-dive on the Impacts of COVID-19
The "2021 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Recruitment Marketplaces Annual is here and we are going to say it: in many cases, recruitment marketplace sites are stronger than before.
We've taken the deep dive and analyzed the impact of Covid-19 on the industry and have good news to share.
The report looks at trends like programmatic ads and gig work. And we check out what Google, Facebook and LinkedIn are up to - familiar names - but also some you haven't heard of - yet.
Inside the mammoth report, you'll find:
- Analysis of some of the most interesting and largest recruitment verticals in the world
- Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- Top 15 freelance marketplaces worldwide
- Companies to watch
- The leading recruitment marketplaces/classified companies in over 60 countries
- And much more
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Pandemic: Bounce back under way
Industry trends
- Programmatic ads: Have they stalled after early promise?
- Recruitment tech: Will Indeed be the game-changer again?
- Diversity-led job sites in the spotlight
Company spotlights
- Recruitment marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top 15
- Glassdoor, Indeed and SimplyHired: Recruit's trinity
- DPG Media: Building an in-house programmatic network
- Google for Jobs: An underrated threat in recruitment?
- LinkedIn and Facebook giddy about gigs
- PNet: Amid chaos, site takes lead in South African jobs
- Seek: Reorganizing portfolio to focus on Southeast Asia
- United Kingdom: Who can win complex, nuanced market?
- United States: Sites recovering, evolving rapidly
Companies to Watch
- Adzuna: U.K - based aggregator with global ambitions
- Gupy.io: Brazil-based ATS taking on recruitment leaders
- HelloWork: Rectech specialist now the No. 3 in France
- Top 50 recruitment marketplaces
- Top 15 freelance recruitment marketplaces
- Global roundup of new tech and products
- Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf2t8j
