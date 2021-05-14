Global Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report 2021 with a Deep-dive on the Impacts of COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Recruitment Marketplaces Annual is here and we are going to say it: in many cases, recruitment marketplace sites are stronger than before.

We've taken the deep dive and analyzed the impact of Covid-19 on the industry and have good news to share.

The report looks at trends like programmatic ads and gig work. And we check out what Google, Facebook and LinkedIn are up to - familiar names - but also some you haven't heard of - yet.

Inside the mammoth report, you'll find:

Analysis of some of the most interesting and largest recruitment verticals in the world

Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Top 15 freelance marketplaces worldwide

Companies to watch

The leading recruitment marketplaces/classified companies in over 60 countries

And much more

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Pandemic: Bounce back under way

Industry trends

Programmatic ads: Have they stalled after early promise?

Recruitment tech: Will Indeed be the game-changer again?

Diversity-led job sites in the spotlight

Company spotlights

Recruitment marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top 15

Glassdoor, Indeed and SimplyHired: Recruit's trinity

DPG Media: Building an in-house programmatic network

Google for Jobs: An underrated threat in recruitment?

LinkedIn and Facebook giddy about gigs

PNet: Amid chaos, site takes lead in South African jobs

Seek: Reorganizing portfolio to focus on Southeast Asia

United Kingdom : Who can win complex, nuanced market?

: Who can win complex, nuanced market? United States : Sites recovering, evolving rapidly

Companies to Watch

Adzuna: U.K - based aggregator with global ambitions

Gupy.io: Brazil -based ATS taking on recruitment leaders

-based ATS taking on recruitment leaders HelloWork: Rectech specialist now the No. 3 in France

Top 50 recruitment marketplaces

Top 15 freelance recruitment marketplaces

Global roundup of new tech and products

Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf2t8j

