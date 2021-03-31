Global Recruitment Software Market to Grow by $ 683.8 Million During 2020-2024 | Featuring Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and Hireku Inc. among others | Technavio

The market is driven by the growing corporate sector and start-ups. In addition, the enhanced communication capabilities and productivity of recruiters will positively influence the growth of the recruitment software market.

Recruitment Software Market: Deployment Landscape

Based on the deployment, the market witnessed growth in the on-premise segment. This can be attributed to the high level of security provided by on-premise solutions. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Recruitment Software Market: Geographic Landscape

33% of the market's growth originated from Europe in 2019. The increasing employment-to-population ratio in countries such as the UK and Belgium is fueling the growth of the recruitment software market in Europe.

The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for recruitment software in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Major Five Recruitment Software Market Vendors:

Accenture Plc: The company provides solutions such as Accenture Document Composer, HR Loader, HR Audit and Compliance, and Cone and Test, in collaboration with SAP for SAP SuccessFactors software.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.: The company offers OneHCM. It helps move talent management to the cloud to optimize processes and speed up implementation.

Hireku Inc.: The company offers JazzHR. It includes candidate sourcing, applicant tracking, employer branding, collaborative hiring, and compliance and reporting features.

International Business Machines Corp.: The company offers talent management solutions that help elevate recruiter efficiency by selecting the best candidates for recruitment.

iCIMS Inc.: The company offers a wide range of recruitment solutions through platforms such as Recruitment marketing suite, Advanced communications suite, Hiring suite, and Partner ecosystem.

