NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Recruitment Software Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recruitment Software estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $529 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

The Recruitment Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$529 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$810.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 172 Featured)

- ADP LLC

- Bullhorn Inc.

- CareerBuilder LLC

- Colleague Software Ltd.

- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

- Greenhouse Software Inc.

- IBM Corp.

- iCIMS Inc.

- JazzHR

- Jobvite Inc.

- Lumesse

- Microdec Plc

- Newton Software Inc.

- Oracle Corporation

- PeopleFluent

- Saba Software Inc.

- SAP SuccessFactors

- SumTotal Systems LLC

- Swiftpro Limited

- Talentsoft

- Ultimate Software Group Inc.

- Workday Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Human Resource Management (HRM): An Introductory Prelude

Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot

Recent Market Activity

Recruitment: A Primary HRM Function

Recruitment Software for End-to-End Recruitment Needs of Modern

Enterprises

Inefficiencies of Conventional Hiring Methods Build Momentum

for Recruitment Software

Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption

Time-To-Fill Benefits

Unmatched Process Efficiency

Reduced Costs

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Asia-Pacific & Developing Regions

Market Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Stable Economy Forecasts

Recruitment Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADP, LLC (USA)

Bullhorn, Inc. (USA)

CareerBuilder LLC (USA)

Colleague Software Ltd. (UK)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (USA)

Erecruit (USA)

Greenhouse Software, Inc. (USA)

Haufe Group (Germany)

IBM (USA)

iCIMS, Inc. (USA)

ITS Software Systems Ltd. (UK)

JazzHR (USA)

Jobvite, Inc. (USA)

Main Sequence Technology, Inc. (USA)

Microdec Plc (UK)

Newton Software, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

PeopleFluent (USA)

Saba Software, Inc. (USA)

Lumesse (UK)

SAP SuccessFactors (USA)

SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)

Swiftpro Limited (UK)

Talentsoft (France)

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)

Workday, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Stellar Growth

Cloud Services Delivery Model

SMBs Emerge as Primary Consumers of Cloud Recruitment Tools

On-Premise Software to Witness Steady Drop in Demand

Large Enterprises & MNCs Remain the Stronghold for On-Premise

Software

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Build a Robust

Business Case for Recruitment Software

Waning Image of E-mail in Enterprise Communication Bodes Well

Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend

Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-

Friendly Recruitment Technologies

BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Recruitment Technologies Integrate Social Media Compatibility

amid Growing Trend of Social Recruiting

Recruitment Software Helps Enterprises Leverage Big Data HR

Sustained Thrust towards Talent Acquisition Creates Conducive

Environment

Unmatched Proficiency in Applicant Tracking Generates

Substantial Opportunities

Recruitment Software Enables Recruitment CRM for Candidate

Relationship

Candidate Sourcing Effectiveness with Recruitment Software

Interview Scheduling Made Easier

Improved Onboarding of New Hires

Reporting & Analytics for Quality Insights

Employer Branding: The Emerging Application

Trend towards HR Automation Drives HR IT Investments

Shift from ERP Platforms to Pure-Play Recruitment Technologies

Builds Robust Momentum

Widespread Adoption of e-Recruitment Generates Parallel

Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

