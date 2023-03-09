Global Recruitment Software Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
Mar 09, 2023, 10:20 ET
Global Recruitment Software Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recruitment Software estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $529 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Recruitment Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$529 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$810.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Human Resource Management (HRM): An Introductory Prelude
Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot
Recent Market Activity
Recruitment: A Primary HRM Function
Recruitment Software for End-to-End Recruitment Needs of Modern
Enterprises
Inefficiencies of Conventional Hiring Methods Build Momentum
for Recruitment Software
Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption
Time-To-Fill Benefits
Unmatched Process Efficiency
Reduced Costs
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Asia-Pacific & Developing Regions
Market Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Stable Economy Forecasts
Recruitment Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADP, LLC (USA)
Bullhorn, Inc. (USA)
CareerBuilder LLC (USA)
Colleague Software Ltd. (UK)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (USA)
Erecruit (USA)
Greenhouse Software, Inc. (USA)
Haufe Group (Germany)
IBM (USA)
iCIMS, Inc. (USA)
ITS Software Systems Ltd. (UK)
JazzHR (USA)
Jobvite, Inc. (USA)
Main Sequence Technology, Inc. (USA)
Microdec Plc (UK)
Newton Software, Inc. (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
PeopleFluent (USA)
Saba Software, Inc. (USA)
Lumesse (UK)
SAP SuccessFactors (USA)
SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)
Swiftpro Limited (UK)
Talentsoft (France)
Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)
Workday, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Stellar Growth
Cloud Services Delivery Model
SMBs Emerge as Primary Consumers of Cloud Recruitment Tools
On-Premise Software to Witness Steady Drop in Demand
Large Enterprises & MNCs Remain the Stronghold for On-Premise
Software
Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Build a Robust
Business Case for Recruitment Software
Waning Image of E-mail in Enterprise Communication Bodes Well
Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend
Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-
Friendly Recruitment Technologies
BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Recruitment Technologies Integrate Social Media Compatibility
amid Growing Trend of Social Recruiting
Recruitment Software Helps Enterprises Leverage Big Data HR
Sustained Thrust towards Talent Acquisition Creates Conducive
Environment
Unmatched Proficiency in Applicant Tracking Generates
Substantial Opportunities
Recruitment Software Enables Recruitment CRM for Candidate
Relationship
Candidate Sourcing Effectiveness with Recruitment Software
Interview Scheduling Made Easier
Improved Onboarding of New Hires
Reporting & Analytics for Quality Insights
Employer Branding: The Emerging Application
Trend towards HR Automation Drives HR IT Investments
Shift from ERP Platforms to Pure-Play Recruitment Technologies
Builds Robust Momentum
Widespread Adoption of e-Recruitment Generates Parallel
Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Share this article