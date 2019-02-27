Global Recurrent Pericarditis Maket Epidemiology and Market Forecasts 2017-2028: Rilonacept (Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.) is the First Immunosuppressant to be Launched in All of the 7 Major Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recurrent Pericarditis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recurrent Pericarditis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Recurrent Pericarditis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Recurrent Pericarditis from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Recurrent Pericarditis Epidemiology

According to this research, the incident population of Recurrent Pericarditis was estimated to be 46827 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest Recurrent Pericarditis cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries Germany had the highest incident patient population of Recurrent Pericarditis, followed by France.

Recurrent Pericarditis Management

The therapies which are currently used to manage recurrent pericarditis are: NSAIDs/aspirin, colchicine, Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressors, Azathioprine and other immunosuppressive therapies, Immunomodulators (Intravenous immunoglobulin, Anakinra) and Pericardiectomy.

Recurrent Pericarditis Market Outlook

According to this research, the global market of Recurrent Pericarditis was estimated to be USD 77.04 million in 2018. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Recurrent Pericarditis, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size worth USD 9.56 million in 2018, while Spain had the lowest market size of Recurrent Pericarditis valued at USD 3.16 million in 2018.

The dynamics of Recurrent Pericarditis market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period 2019-2028. Amongst the therapeutic lines of therapy (LoTs), the 1st LoT is believed to hold the highest patient share [%] amongst all other therapeutic options available for the treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis.

Recurrent Pericarditis Drugs Uptake

Expected launch of potential therapies will lead to an increase in the market size of Recurrent Pericarditis in the coming years. Rilonacept (Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.) is the first immunosuppressant that is expected to be launched in all of the 7 Major Markets, during the forecast period [2019-2028].

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Recurrent Pericarditis Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Recurrent Pericarditis in 2016

2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Recurrent Pericarditis in 2027



3 Recurrent Pericarditis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Pericardium

3.2 Signs and Symptoms of Recurrent Pericarditis

3.3 Etiology and Causes

3.3.1 Bacterial infections

3.3.2 Viral etiology

3.3.3 Neoplastic Pericarditis

3.3.4 Systemic Diseases

3.3.5 Postcardiac Injury Syndromes

3.3.6 Drug-induced pericarditis

3.4 Pathogenesis

3.5 Diagnosis of Recurrent Pericarditis



4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Population and Forecast Parameters

4.3 Total Incidence of Recurrent Pericarditis in 7MM



5 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Recurrent Pericarditis



6 United States

6.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.2 Incident Population of Recurrent Pericarditis in the United States

6.3 Gender Specific Incidence of Recurrent Pericarditis in the US

6.4 Age Specific Incidence of Recurrent Pericarditis in the US



7 EU-5

7.1 Assumptions and Rationale



8 Germany



9 France



10 Italy



11 Spain



12 United Kingdom



13 Japan



14 Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

14.1 Current Treatment Practices

14.2 Therapeutic methods

14.2.1 NSAIDs/aspirin

14.2.2 Colchicine

14.2.3 Corticosteroids

14.2.4 Immunosuppressors

14.2.5 Azathioprine and other immunosuppressive therapies

14.2.6 Immunomodulators

14.2.7 Pericardiectomy



15 Unmet Needs



16 Emerging Therapies

16.1 Emerging Drugs Analysis

16.2 Rilonacept: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.



17 Recurrent Pericarditis: 7 Major Market Analysis

17.1 Key Findings

17.2 Total Market Size of Recurrent Pericarditis in 7MM



18 Market Outlook by Country



19 Market Drivers



20 Market Barriers



21 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

