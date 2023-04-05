Global Recyclable Paper Packaging Market Set to Reach USD 262.2 Million by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR of 5% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Recyclable Paper Packaging Market by Type (Rigid and Flexible), Product (Cartons, Corrugated Boxes, Bottles & Containers, Bags, Sacks, and Others), End-user (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Transportation & Logistics, E-commerce, Warehouses, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 169.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 262.2 million by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Recyclable Paper Packaging Market Outlook

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include product, end-user, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

DS Smith

Gerresheimer AG

Packaging Corporation of America

International Paper

Sealed Air

Pratt Industries, Inc.

Ecocern

Salazar Packaging

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas

Highlights on the Segments of the Recyclable Paper Packaging Market

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into flexible and rigid. The flexible segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to its high efficiency and lightweight. Increasing demand for paper packaging from the food & beverages and personal care industries is likely to boost the segment.

On the basis of product, the recyclable paper packaging market is segregated into cartons, corrugated boxes, bottles & containers, bags, sacks, and others. The corrugated boxes segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market in the coming years, due to the ability of corrugated boxes to resist moisture and dust.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics, personal care & cosmetics, transportation & logistics, e-commerce, warehouses, and others. The food & beverages segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the assessment period. Rising demand for ready-to-eat food is likely to propel the market.

In terms of region, the global recyclable paper packaging market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising consumer awareness about the deployment of recycled products and implementation of strict government regulations regarding the use of plastic.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Recyclable paper packaging includes flexible and rigid types of packaging, which finds extensive applications across various industries. It is available in different shapes and sizes that can be customized according to product-specific or customer requirements.

Ban on plastic, stringent government regulations and penalties associated with the use of plastic, and increasing awareness among the population regarding the drawbacks of single-use plastic drives the market.

The demand for flexible paper packages is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to its lightweight and cost-effectiveness.

The rigid segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the projection period, owing to their high durability. Rigid packaging is suitable for heavy-duty applications, as it offers an excellent mix of product production.

The corrugated boxes segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, owing to the increasing inclination toward consumer goods.

Increasing demand for rekeyable paper packaging from the e-commerce, transportation, electronics, and food & beverages industries is likely to propel the market.

The market is likely to gain traction in developing countries such as India and China , due to the growing awareness about environmental risks associated with plastic packaging.

Read 210 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Recyclable Paper Packaging Market by Type (Rigid and Flexible), Product (Cartons, Corrugated Boxes, Bottles & Containers, Bags, Sacks, and Others), End-user (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Transportation & Logistics, E-commerce, Warehouses, and Others), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Rigid

Flexible

Product

Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Bottles & Containers

Bags

Sacks

Others

End-user

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Transportation & Logistics

E-commerce

Warehouses

Others

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

