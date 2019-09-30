Global Recycled Glass Market to 2025: Market is Being Strengthened by Several Government Projects

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Recycled Glass Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Recycled Glass Market size is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Recycled glass is produced from readily available domestic materials like sand, soda ash, limestone, and cullet, which is a word given to furnace-ready recycled glass. As compared to the cullet material, sand is used in a larger volume. The materials used in production are mixed, batched, and heated at a temperature of 2,600-2,800 degrees Fahrenheit. The glass is then molded into the desired shape and can be substituted for nearly 95% of raw materials.



Rapid industrialization led to an increase in large waste sites, boosting recycled products demand. This is one of the key drivers of the market's growth. In addition, the global recycled glass market is also being strengthened by several government projects and the cleanliness awareness campaigns. One of the projects made by the Government of Singapore to achieve its zero waste objective is the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint.



That being said, the global market's development is anticipated to be affected by complex manufacturing and contamination of unwanted materials existing in the product waste stream. However, further progress in the use of recycled glass in industries such as the automotive industry will give the market future development opportunities.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Strategic Materials, Inc. (LittleJohn & Co.)

Momentum Recycling LLC

Glass Recycled Surfaces, Inc.

Coloured Aggregates, Inc.

Harsco Corporation

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Ngwenya Glass

Gallo Glass Company (E & J Gallo Winery)

Owens Illinois , Inc.

, Inc. Heritage Glass, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Recycled Glass Market by Product Type

3.1 Global Cullet Market by Region

3.2 Global Crushed Glass Market by Region

3.3 Global Glass Powder Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Recycled Glass Market by Application

4.1 Global Bottle & Container Market by Region

4.2 Global Flat Glass Market by Region

4.3 Global Fiber Glass Market by Region

4.4 Global Highway Beads Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Recycled Glass Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



