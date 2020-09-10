Global Recycled Metals Industry

NEWY YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recycled Metals estimated at US$729.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$816.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferrous Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.6% CAGR and reach US$369.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-ferrous Metals segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961121/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $197.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Recycled Metals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$197.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$155.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Precious Metals Segment to Record 1.1% CAGR



In the global Precious Metals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$108.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aaron Metals

BASF SE

Century Metal Recycling Limited

Commercial Metals Company

European Metal Recycling Ltd.

Globe Metal

Kuusakoski Group Oy

Nucor Corporation

OmniSource Corporation

SA Recycling LLC

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Ltd.

Umicore NV/SA









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961121/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Recycled Metal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Recycled Metals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Recycled Metals Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ferrous Metals (Metal Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Non-ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Precious Metals (Metal Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Precious Metals (Metal Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Precious Metals (Metal Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Building and Construction (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Building and Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Building and Construction (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Electrical and Electronics (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Electrical and Electronics (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Electrical and Electronics (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Recycled Metal Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Recycled Metals Market in the United States by Metal

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown

by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Recycled Metals Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Recycled Metals Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Recycled Metals Historic Market Review by

Metal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Recycled Metals Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Recycled Metals Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Recycled Metals Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Recycled Metals: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Recycled Metals Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Recycled

Metals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Recycled Metals Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Recycled Metals Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Recycled Metals Market by Metal Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Recycled Metals in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Recycled Metals Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Recycled Metal Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Recycled Metals Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Recycled Metals Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Recycled Metals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Recycled Metals Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Recycled Metals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Recycled Metals Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Recycled Metals Market in France by Metal Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Recycled Metals Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by Metal

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Recycled Metals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Recycled Metals Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Recycled Metals Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Recycled Metals Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Recycled Metals Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Recycled Metals Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Recycled Metals Market by Metal Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Recycled Metals in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Recycled Metals Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Recycled Metals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Recycled Metals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis

by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Recycled Metals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Recycled Metals Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Recycled Metals Historic Market Review by

Metal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Recycled Metals Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Recycled Metals Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Recycled Metals Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Recycled Metals Market in Russia by Metal Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Recycled Metals Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Recycled Metals Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Recycled Metals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Recycled Metals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Recycled Metals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Recycled Metals Market in Asia-Pacific by Metal

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis

by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Recycled Metals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Recycled Metals Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Recycled Metals Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Recycled Metals Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Recycled Metals Historic Market Review by

Metal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Recycled Metals Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Recycled Metals Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Recycled Metals Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Recycled Metals Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Recycled Metals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Recycled Metals Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Recycled Metals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Recycled Metals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Share

Analysis by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Recycled Metals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Recycled Metals Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Recycled Metals Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Recycled Metals Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Recycled Metals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Recycled Metals Market by Metal Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Recycled Metals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Recycled Metals Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Recycled Metals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Recycled Metals Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown

by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Recycled Metals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Recycled Metals Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Recycled Metals Market in Brazil by Metal Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Recycled Metals Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Recycled Metals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Recycled Metals Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Recycled Metals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Recycled Metals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Recycled Metals Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Recycled Metals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Latin America by

Metal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Recycled Metals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Recycled Metals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Recycled Metals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Recycled Metals Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Recycled Metals Historic Market by

Metal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Recycled Metals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Recycled Metals Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Recycled Metals: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Recycled Metals Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Recycled

Metals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Recycled Metals Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Recycled Metals Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Recycled Metals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Recycled Metals Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Recycled Metals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Recycled Metals Market by Metal Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Recycled Metals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Recycled Metals Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Recycled Metals Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Recycled Metals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Recycled Metals Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Recycled Metals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Recycled Metals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Recycled Metals Market Share

Breakdown by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Recycled Metals Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Recycled Metals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Recycled Metals Market in Africa by Metal Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Recycled Metals Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Recycled Metals Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961121/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

