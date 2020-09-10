Global Recycled Metals Industry
Global Recycled Metals Market to Reach $816.8 Billion by 2027
Sep 10, 2020, 08:40 ET
NEWY YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recycled Metals estimated at US$729.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$816.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferrous Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.6% CAGR and reach US$369.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-ferrous Metals segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $197.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Recycled Metals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$197.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$155.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Precious Metals Segment to Record 1.1% CAGR
In the global Precious Metals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$108.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aaron Metals
- BASF SE
- Century Metal Recycling Limited
- Commercial Metals Company
- European Metal Recycling Ltd.
- Globe Metal
- Kuusakoski Group Oy
- Nucor Corporation
- OmniSource Corporation
- SA Recycling LLC
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
- Sims Metal Management Ltd.
- Umicore NV/SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Recycled Metal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Recycled Metals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Recycled Metals Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ferrous Metals (Metal Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-ferrous Metals (Metal Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Precious Metals (Metal Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Precious Metals (Metal Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Precious Metals (Metal Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Building and Construction (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Building and Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Building and Construction (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Electrical and Electronics (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Electrical and Electronics (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Electrical and Electronics (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Recycled Metal Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Recycled Metals Market in the United States by Metal
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown
by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Recycled Metals Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Recycled Metals Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Recycled Metals Historic Market Review by
Metal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Recycled Metals Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Recycled Metals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Recycled Metals Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Recycled Metals: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Recycled Metals Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Recycled
Metals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Recycled Metals Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Recycled Metals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Recycled Metals Market by Metal Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Recycled Metals in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Recycled Metals Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Recycled Metal Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Recycled Metals Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Recycled Metals Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Recycled Metals Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Recycled Metals Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Recycled Metals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Recycled Metals Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Recycled Metals Market in France by Metal Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Recycled Metals Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by Metal
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Recycled Metals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Recycled Metals Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Recycled Metals Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Recycled Metals Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Recycled Metals Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Recycled Metals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Recycled Metals Market by Metal Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Recycled Metals in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Recycled Metals Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Recycled Metals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Recycled Metals Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis
by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Recycled Metals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Recycled Metals Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Recycled Metals Historic Market Review by
Metal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Recycled Metals Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Recycled Metals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Recycled Metals Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Recycled Metals Market in Russia by Metal Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Recycled Metals Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Recycled Metals Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Recycled Metals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recycled Metals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Recycled Metals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Recycled Metals Market in Asia-Pacific by Metal
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis
by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Recycled Metals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Recycled Metals Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Recycled Metals Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Recycled Metals Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Recycled Metals Historic Market Review by
Metal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Recycled Metals Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Recycled Metals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Recycled Metals Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Recycled Metals Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Recycled Metals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Recycled Metals Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Recycled Metals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Recycled Metals:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market Share
Analysis by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Recycled Metals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recycled Metals Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Recycled Metals Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Recycled Metals Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Recycled Metals Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Recycled Metals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Recycled Metals Market by Metal Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Recycled Metals in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Recycled Metals Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Recycled Metals Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Recycled Metals Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown
by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Recycled Metals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Recycled Metals Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Recycled Metals Market in Brazil by Metal Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Recycled Metals Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Recycled Metals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Recycled Metals Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Recycled Metals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Recycled Metals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Recycled Metals Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Recycled Metals Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Latin America by
Metal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Recycled Metals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Recycled Metals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Recycled Metals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Recycled Metals Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Recycled Metals Historic Market by
Metal Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Recycled Metals Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Recycled Metals Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Recycled Metals Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Recycled Metals: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Recycled Metals Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Recycled
Metals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Recycled Metals Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Recycled Metals Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Recycled Metals Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Recycled Metals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 191: Recycled Metals Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Recycled Metals Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Recycled Metals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Recycled Metals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Recycled Metals Market by Metal Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Recycled Metals in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Recycled Metals Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Recycled Metals Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Recycled Metals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Recycled Metals Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Recycled Metals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Metal Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Recycled Metals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Recycled Metals Market Share
Breakdown by Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Recycled Metals Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Recycled Metals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Recycled Metals Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Recycled Metals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Recycled Metals Market in Africa by Metal Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown by
Metal Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Recycled Metals Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Recycled Metals Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: Recycled Metals Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
