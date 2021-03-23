Global Recycled Plastics Report 2020-2024

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Recycled Plastics Market Analysis Report by End-user (packaging, construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others), Type (PET, HDPE, LDPE, PP, and Others), and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/recycled-plastics-market-size-industry-analysis

The recycled plastics market is driven by the increasing demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry. In addition, the environment-friendly nature of recycled plastics is anticipated to boost the growth of the recycled plastics market.

Major Five Recycled Plastics Companies:

B. Schoenberg & Co. Inc.

Envision Plastics

Imerys SA

Kuusakoski Group Oy

KW Plastics

MBA Polymers Inc.

PLASgran Ltd.

SUEZ SA

UltrePET LLC

Veolia Environnement

Recycled Plastics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Packaging - size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction - size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - size and forecast 2019-2024

Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Recycled Plastics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

PET - size and forecast 2019-2024

HDPE - size and forecast 2019-2024

LDPE - size and forecast 2019-2024

PP - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Recycled Plastics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

