NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361199/?utm_source=PRN





Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Redispersible Polymer Powders Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Redispersible Polymer Powders estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $529 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Redispersible Polymer Powders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$529 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$549.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$344.7 Million by the year 2027.



Acrylic Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Acrylic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$205.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$257.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Acquos

Benson Polymers Limited

Bosson Union Tech (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Divnova Specialties Pvt. Ltd.

Hexion, Inc.

Puyang Yintai Industrial Trading Company Ltd.

Synthomer PLC

Wacker Chemie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361199/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Redispersible Polymer Powder - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Styrene Butadiene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tiling & Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Tiling & Flooring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tiling & Flooring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mortars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mortars by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mortars by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Plastering by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Redispersible Polymer Powders Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Vinyl Ester of Versatic

Acid (VeoVA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Ester of Versatic

Acid (VeoVA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Insulation Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Insulation Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Insulation Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Redispersible Polymer Powders Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and

Styrene Butadiene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer Powders

by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic

Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA),

Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Application - Tiling &

Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer Powders

by Application - Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering,

Insulation Systems and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer Powders

by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and

Styrene Butadiene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of

Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA),

Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Application - Tiling &

Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Tiling & Flooring, Mortars,

Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Redispersible Polymer Powders Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and

Styrene Butadiene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of

Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA),

Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Application - Tiling &

Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Tiling & Flooring, Mortars,

Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Redispersible Polymer Powders Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and

Styrene Butadiene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of

Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA),

Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Application - Tiling &

Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Tiling & Flooring, Mortars,

Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Redispersible Polymer Powders Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and

Styrene Butadiene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of

Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA),

Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Application - Tiling &

Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Tiling & Flooring, Mortars,

Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Redispersible Polymer Powders Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and

Styrene Butadiene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of

Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA),

Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Application - Tiling &

Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Tiling & Flooring, Mortars,

Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Redispersible Polymer Powders Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and

Styrene Butadiene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of

Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible

Polymer Powders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid

(VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Application - Tiling &

Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Tiling & Flooring, Mortars,

Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible

Polymer Powders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation

Systems and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible

Polymer Powders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and

Styrene Butadiene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of

Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA),

Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Application - Tiling &

Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Tiling & Flooring, Mortars,

Plastering, Insulation Systems and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by End-Use - Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Redispersible Polymer Powders Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redispersible Polymer Powders by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

(VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and

Styrene Butadiene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Redispersible Polymer Powders

by Type - Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic

Acid (VeoVA), Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Redispersible Polymer

Powders by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vinyl

Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVA),

Acrylic and Styrene Butadiene for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361199/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker