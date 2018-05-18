Global Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2018-2022: Market will Post a Revenue of More than USD 75 Billion

The global reduced fat packaged food market will post a revenue of more than USD 75 billion by 2022.

Global Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global reduced fat packaged food market is a contributing segment of the global better-for-you (BFY) market. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is increasing the demand for reduced fat food products. The demand for reduced fat packaged food products is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for organic food products. The preference for organic food is increasing in comparison to inorganic food across the world as these products are free from fertilizers and pesticides. In addition, health conscious people are increasingly spending on organic-certified food and beverage products with low fat.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing health consciousness among consumers. People, especially millennials, are increasingly becoming health conscious due to the growing prevalence of obesity and related diseases or disorders. In addition, they are encouraged to consume low fat diet foods and beverage.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing demand for fresh food products. Fresh foods are not frozen and are preservative-free. The demand for fresh food products is increasing across the globe as consumers have begun to realize the health benefits of fresh food products over packaged ones.

Key vendors

Dean Foods

General Mills

Kellogg

Mondelez International

Tesco

The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global reduced fat bakery market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global reduced fat dairy market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global reduced fat cereals market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global reduced fat meat products market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global other reduced fat packaged foods market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

US

UK

Germany

China

Brazil

India

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of new package by the players

Increasing demand for organic food products

Clean labeling

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Dean Foods

General Mills

Kellogg

Mondelez International

Tesco

The Kraft Heinz Company

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9qdbt8/global_reduced?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-reduced-fat-packaged-food-market-2018-2022-market-will-post-a-revenue-of-more-than-usd-75-billion-300651091.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

