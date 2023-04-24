Global Reef Aquarium Market Report 2023: Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits of Having Aquariums Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reef aquarium market grew from $4.36 billion in 2022 to $4.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The reef aquarium market is expected to grow to $7.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Major players in the reef aquarium market are Jebao, API, Aqua Design Amano Co., Ltd., EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG, AZOO, Interpet, JUWEL Aquarium AG & Co. KG, Arcadia, Tropical Marine Centre Limited, OASE GmbH, D-D The Aquarium Solution Ltd., Hagan, Marukan, TMC, Tetra, Taikong Corp, and Spectrum Brands, Inc.,

Reef aquarium refers to a kind of tank that contains live coral and particular fish species to replicate the habitat of an oceanic coral reef and that displays corals, including candy cane coral, hammer coral, frogspawn coral, and pulse coral, and contains different types of live coral and other marine invertebrates such as tangs, clownfish, gobies, and others.

The main reef aquarium component types include display tank, filtration, lighting, heating, cooling, and water chemistry. The display tank contains the livestock and comes in two types: acrylic and glass. The different reef aquarium products include natural and artificial for end-users such as households, commercials, zoos, and oceanariums.

Players in the reef aquarium market are focusing on new product development to stay competitive in the market. This trend is positively impacting the market.

Europe will be the largest region in the reef aquarium market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the reef aquarium market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the reef aquarium market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The rising awareness of the health benefits of having aquariums is driving the reef aquarium market. There are many benefits associated with keeping a home aquarium, such as a reduction in stress, an improvement in sleep quality, and better heart health. Reef aquariums reduce pain and anxiety and help to improve concentration and creativity.

According to the research published in the journal Environment &Behavior, there is an improvement in the physical and mental well-being of people who spend time watching aquariums and fish tanks. Thus, increasing awareness among people about having reef aquariums is contributing to the growth of the market.

The reef aquarium market consists of sales of acrylic, glass, plastic, and polyvinyl chloride. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

