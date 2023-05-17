Global Reefer Truck Market Report 2023: Advancement in Supply Chain Networks Drives Growth

17 May, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reefer Truck Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reefer truck market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co.KG
- Hyundai Translead Inc.
- Wabash National Corporation
- KRONE
- GRW Tankers and Trailers
- Schmitz Cargobull AG
- Great Dane LLC
- China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.
This report on global reefer truck market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global reefer truck market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the reefer truck market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand from food & beverages industry
- Advancement in supply chain network
Challenges
- Lack of infrastructure in developing nations
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
- Light and Medium Duty
- High Duty
by Application
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemicals
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Share this article