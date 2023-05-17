Global Reefer Truck Market Report 2023: Advancement in Supply Chain Networks Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reefer Truck Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reefer truck market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during 2023-2030.

This report on global reefer truck market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global reefer truck market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the reefer truck market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand from food & beverages industry

Advancement in supply chain network

Challenges

Lack of infrastructure in developing nations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Vehicle Type

Light and Medium Duty

High Duty

by Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

