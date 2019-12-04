Global Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2022 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global refined petroleum products manufacturing market.

The refined petroleum products manufacturing market consists of sales of refined petroleum products by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that convert crude petroleum to refined petroleum products such as gasoline, naphtha, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas and then sell these refined products. Petroleum refineries are large industrial complexes with extensive pipeline networks carrying crude oil and refined petroleum products between sub processing units. Revenues in this market represent the value of the different refined petroleum products.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global refined petroleum products manufacturing market, accounting for 27% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global refined petroleum products manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global refined petroleum products manufacturing market.

To reduce the pollution levels, companies have started adopting the gas to liquid technology which produces high quality petroleum products. The gas to liquid technology is the conversion of natural gas to high quality liquid products such as transportation fuels, motor oils, naphtha, diesel and waxes.

This technology uses natural gas as a substitute to crude oil as gas is considered to be the cleanest burning fossil fuel and is abundant, versatile and easily affordable. The by- products obtained by using the GTL technology are colorless, odorless and contain negligent amounts of impurities. Shell, Chevron and PetroSA have adopted this technology to produce transportation fuels, oils and by products to produce plastics, detergents and cosmetics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Size And Growth



8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Diesel

10.1.2. Gasoline

10.1.3. Fuel Oil

10.1.4. Kerosene

10.1.5. Others - Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing



11. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sinopec Limited

BP Plc

Chevron

