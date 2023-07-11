Global Refinery Catalysts Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise of Nanocatalysts in Refining & Petrochemical Processes to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refinery Catalysts: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Refinery Catalysts estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Alkylation Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fcc Catalysts segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $880.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Refinery Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$880.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$713.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$633.1 Million by the year 2030.



