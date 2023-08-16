Global Refinery Coking Units Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast Report 2023: Expansion Surges with 2.9% AAGR Anticipated by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refinery Coking Units Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including Details of All Operating and Planned Coking Units to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refinery coking units capacity increased from 9,338 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2017 to 9,896 mbd in 2022 at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 1.2%. It is expected to increase from 9,896 mbd in 2022 to 11,428 mbd in 2027 at an AAGR of 2.9%. The US, China, India, Russia, and Canada are the major countries that accounted for 69% of the total global coking unit capacity in 2022.

Scope

Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery coking units globally.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery coking units in a country.

Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2023-2027.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery coking units globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery coking units industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery coking units capacity data

Assess your competitor's refinery coking units portfolio

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Market Definition



2. Global Refinery Coking Units, Snapshot

2.1 Global Refinery Coking Units, Key Data, 2022

2.2 Global Refinery Coking Units, Planned and Announced Coking Units

2.3 Global Refinery Coking Units, New Coking Units and Capacity Expansions by Region

2.4 Global Refinery Coking Units, Regional Comparisons



3. Africa Refinery Coking Units

3.1 Africa Refinery Coking Units, Snapshot

3.2 Africa Refinery Coking Units, Planned and Announced Coking Units, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country

3.3 Africa Refinery Coking Units, New Coking Units and Capacity Expansions by Key countries

3.4 Africa Refinery Coking Units, Egypt

3.5 Africa Refinery Coking Units, Sudan



4. Asia Refinery Coking Units

4.1 Asia Refinery Coking Units, Snapshot

4.2 Asia Refinery Coking Units, Planned and Announced Coking Units, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country

4.3 Asia Refinery Coking Units, New Coking Units and Capacity Expansions by Key countries

4.4 Asia Refinery Coking Units, China

4.5 Asia Refinery Coking Units, India

4.6 Asia Refinery Coking Units, Japan

4.7 Asia Refinery Coking Units, South Korea

4.8 Asia Refinery Coking Units, Philippines

4.9 Asia Refinery Coking Units, Taiwan

4.10 Asia Refinery Coking Units, Indonesia

4.11 Asia Refinery Coking Units, Brunei

4.12 Asia Refinery Coking Units, Malaysia

4.13 Asia Refinery Coking Units, Myanmar



5. Caribbean Refinery Coking Units

5.1 Caribbean Refinery Coking Units, Snapshot

5.2 Caribbean Refinery Coking Units, Aruba

5.3 Caribbean Refinery Coking Units, U.S. Virgin Islands



6. Europe Refinery Coking Units



7. Former Soviet Union Refinery Coking Units



8. Middle East Refinery Coking Units



9. North America Refinery Coking Units



10. South America Refinery Coking Units



11. Appendix



