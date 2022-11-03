NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Abstract:

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032753/?utm_source=PRN

Global Refinish Paints Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Refinish Paints estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

The Refinish Paints market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Acrylic Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR

In the global Acrylic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Alpscoating

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Besa

Cresta Paint Industries Ltd.

Donglai

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Ltd.

HMG Paints Limited and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

James Briggs Ltd.

KAPCI Coatings

KCC Corporation

Mipa SE

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Noroo Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd.

Novol SP. Z O.O.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

TOA Performance Coating Corporation Co. Ltd.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Refinish Paints - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

UNITED STATES

Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

CANADA

JAPAN

Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

CHINA

Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

EUROPE

Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

FRANCE

Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

GERMANY

Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Refinish Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

SPAIN

RUSSIA

