Global Reflective Sportswear Market to witness $ 628.28 Mn during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 14, 2021, 05:17 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global reflective sportswear market is set to grow by USD 628.28 million during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download a Free Sample of the report now to leverage the most relevant business insights!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Shimano Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. are some of the major market participants. Improved marketing strategies adopted by key competitors will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Reflective Sportswear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Reflective Sportswear Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Apparel
- Footwear
- Others
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Discover consumer discretionary industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively for you in Technavio reports. https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43486
Reflective Sportswear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the reflective sportswear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Shimano Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Reflective Sportswear Market size
- Reflective Sportswear Market trends
- Reflective Sportswear Market industry analysis
The increasing number of fatalities resulting from hard adventure sports activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Running Gear Market - Global running gear market is segmented by product (running footwear, running apparel, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Running Footwear Market - Global running footwear market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Reflective Sportswear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist reflective sportswear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the reflective sportswear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the reflective sportswear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of reflective sportswear market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Apparels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- PVH Corp.
- Shimano Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- Vista Outdoor Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/reflective-sportswear-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
http://www.technavio.com/report/reflective-sportswear-market-industry-analysis
Share this article