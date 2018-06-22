Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Report 2018

The global refrigerated display cases market to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing preferences of RDCs with energy saving modes. Manufacturers of RDCs are focusing on offering equipment with energy saving modes, which help reduce operating costs. RDCs also ensure low energy consumption during non-peak hours in the end-user establishments.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need to merchandise food products. merchandising can help increase the sales. Visual merchandising can influence the buying behavior of customers. This allows end-users in improving the visibility of products and helping in marketing the food and beverage products.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing preference of pre-used RDCs. Some of the small and medium-sized end-users such as convenient stores and department stores prefer investing in pre-used RDCs that offer good performance as well as enable end-users to save on high equipment purchase costs.



Key vendors

AHT Cooling Systems

Ali Group

Carrier

EPTA

True Manufacturing

Standex international

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Global RDCs market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global plug-in RDCs market

Global remote RDCs market

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing inclination toward RDCs with automated defrost system

Growing preference for RDCs with energy saving modes

Increasing adoption of RDCs with improved features

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9bgp4/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-refrigerated-display-cases-market-report-2018-300670744.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

