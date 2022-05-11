Global Refrigerated Transport Market (2022 to 2027) - Intermodal Transport to Save Fuel Costs Presents Opportunities

May 11, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Refrigerated Transport Market by Application (Chilled Food & Frozen Food), Mode of Transport (Road, Sea, Rail & Air), Vehicle Type (LCV, MHCV & HCV), Temperature (Single & Multi-temperature), Technology, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global refrigerated transport market is estimated to be valued at USD 113.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 160.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in terms of value.
By application, frozen foods segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period
In recent few years, it has been witnessed that frozen foods have gained a significant popularity among the consumers across major economies in the world owing to high degree of convenience and adaption to busy urban lifestyles. These frozen food meal offers meal flexibility and customers can save their time and money from grocery purchase and cooking time. These market trends are promoting the frozen foods market and in turn it will boost the refrigerated trucks market.
By vehicle type, MHCV was the second largest segment in 2021 and anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period
The vehicles that are intended for carrying goods and to have a maximum authorized mass of more than seven tons are considered as trucks. Trucks, also referred to as MHCVs, are prominently used for goods transportation. China, the US, and India are growing rapidly and use trucks to transport their goods; thus, there would increase in demand for trucks in countries that witness an increase in demand for refrigerated transport.
By temperature, single temperature segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period
Single temperature trucks are widely used to transport a set of perishable food items which requires a specific temperature point during the transit. The single temperature trucks have gained huge popularity with the increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets across the globe.
Eutectic devices was the second largest technology available in the refrigerated transport market in 2022
A eutectic system is suitable for short transportation, where there are regular stops and door openings during distribution; LCVs and MHCVs use it. It consists of hollow tubes, beams, or plates filled with a eutectic solution. This solution stores energy and produces a cooling effect when it is necessary to maintain the refrigerated temperature. As eutectic solutions can store energy, there is no need for fuel or energy to charge the eutectic device at the time of delivery.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period
The Asia Pacific refrigerated transport market has been fragmented and was under-funded until a decade ago. However, the industrial revolution in the region resulted in the rise in population with busier lifestyles inclined toward convenience food products with an extended shelf-life, thereby fueling the use of refrigerated transport in the food industry.
Various emerging economies are attempting to facilitate improvements in refrigerated transport through regulations and subsidies. For instance, in India, the government is providing the Reefer Vehicles Scheme under the National Mission on Food Processing (NMFP). The scheme's objective is to provide financial assistance to purchase standalone reefer vehicles and mobile pre-cooling vans (reefer unit and reefer cabinet permanently mounted on the vehicle) to transport perishable commodities.
The refrigerated transport market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Africa and Middle East).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Refrigerated Transport Market
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Refrigerated Transport Market, by Application and Country
4.3 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Vehicle Type
4.4 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Temperature
4.5 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Technology,
4.6 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Application and Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards
5.2.1.2 Increasing International Trade of Perishable Commodities
5.2.1.3 Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment
5.2.1.4 Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities
5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables in Europe
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Energy Costs and the Requirement for Significant Capital Investments
5.2.2.2 Climate Change Affecting Transportation Infrastructure
5.2.2.3 Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Intermodal Transport to Save Fuel Costs
5.2.3.2 Integration of Multi-Temperature Systems in Trucks and Trailers
5.2.3.3 Increasing Foreign Direct Investments in Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Transport Infrastructure Support in Emerging Markets and Skilled Resources in Developed Markets
5.2.4.2 Maintaining Product Integrity During the Transportation of Perishable Commodities
5.2.4.3 Rising Fuel Costs and High Capital Investment Requirement
6 Market Disruptions
6.1 Brexit
6.1.1 Impact of Brexit on Global Trade
6.1.1.1 Free Internal Market
6.1.1.2 Most Impacted Countries Include Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany
6.1.2 Implications of Brexit on Road Transport Operators
6.1.2.1 Professional Competence in Road Transport
6.1.2.2 Permits for Road Transport
6.1.3 Approvals for Vehicles
6.1.4 Inspection and Customs Checks
6.1.5 The Cumulative Effect of Border Control on Journey Times
6.2 Silk Road
6.2.1 Three Main Routes
6.2.1.1 The Eurasian Land-Bridge with New Opportunities
6.2.1.2 Volumes are Still Low, But Trade Value is Higher
6.2.1.3 Chinese and European Hinterlands More Accessible
6.3 US-UK Trade and Investment Ties
6.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.4.1 Growth of the Organized Retail Industry
6.4.2 Increasing Need for Refrigerated Transport
7 Industry Trends
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Value Chain
7.2.1 Supply Procurement
7.2.2 Transport
7.2.3 Storage & Distribution
7.2.4 End-Product Manufacturers
7.3 Technology Analysis
7.4 Pricing Analysis: Refrigerated Transport Market
7.5 Market Map and Ecosystem Refrigerated Transport Market
7.5.1 Demand-Side
7.5.2 Supply-Side
7.6 Trends Impacting Buyers
7.7 Patent Analysis
7.8 Trade Data: Refrigerated Transport Market
7.8.1 Tropical Fruits (Avocado, Pineapple, Guava, Mangoes, and Figs)
7.8.2 Poultry
7.9 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
7.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.10.1 Degree of Competition
7.10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.10.4 Threat of Substitutes
7.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
7.11 Case Studies
7.11.1 Rising Cold Chain Logistics Demand for Transport of Perishable Products
7.11.2 Euro Food Group Signed an Agreement with Carrier Corporation for Refrigerated Equipment Supply
8 Regulations for the Refrigerated Transport Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
8.3 Agreement on the International Carriage of Perishable Foodstuffs and the Special Equipment to be Used for Such Carriage (ATP)
8.3.1 Selection of Equipment and Temperature Conditions to be Observed for the Carriage of Quick (Deep)-Frozen and Frozen Foodstuffs
8.3.2 Monitoring the Air Temperature for Transport of Quick-Frozen Perishable Foodstuffs
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 Temperature Control and Legislation Requirements for Refrigerated Transport
8.5 India
8.5.1 Cop Approval Requirements for Refrigerated Transport
8.6 US
8.6.1 Electrolyte Spillage and Electrical Shock Protection for Refrigerated Transport
8.7 Australia & New Zealand
8.7.1 Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ)
8.8 Legislations for the Use of Refrigerants in Cold Chain Logistics
8.9 Asia-Pacific
8.9.1 Euro-Asian Transport Links (EATL)
8.9.2 Silk Road
9 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chilled Food Products
9.2.1 Milk
9.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products
9.2.3 Dairy Products
9.2.4 Beverages
9.2.5 Fresh Fruits & Vegetables
9.3 Frozen Food Products
9.3.1 Ice Cream
9.3.2 Frozen Dairy Products
9.3.3 Processed Meat
9.3.4 Fish & Seafood
9.3.5 Bakery Products
10 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Mode of Transport
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Refrigerated Road Transport
10.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Refrigerated Transport Market by Vehicle Type
10.3.1 Optimistic Scenario
10.3.2 Realistic Scenario
10.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario
10.3.4 Refrigerated LCV (Van)
10.3.5 Refrigerated MHCV (Truck)
10.3.6 Refrigerated HCV (Trailers & Semi-Trailers)
10.4 Refrigerated Sea Transport
10.5 Refrigerated Rail Transport
10.6 Refrigerated Air Transport
11 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Temperature
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Single-Temperature
11.3 Multi-Temperature
12 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Refrigerated Transport Market, by Technology
12.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
12.2.2 Realistic Scenario
12.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
12.3 Vapor Compression Systems
12.3.1 Air-Blown Evaporators
12.3.2 Eutectic Devices
12.3.3 Hybrid
12.3.4 Fully Electric
12.4 Compressor Technology
12.4.1 Scroll
12.4.2 Open-Recip
12.4.3 Others
13 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Region
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
14.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players
14.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response
14.4.1 Kellogg Co
14.4.2 General Mills Inc.
14.4.3 Nestle Sa
14.4.4 Conagra Brands
14.4.5 Tyson Foods, Inc.
14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
14.5.1 Stars
14.5.2 Pervasive Players
14.5.3 Emerging Leaders
14.5.4 Participants
14.5.5 Frozen and Chilled Food Footprint (Key Players)
14.6 Competitive Scenario
14.6.1 New Product Launches
14.6.2 Deals
14.6.3 Others
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Nestle Sa
15.1.2 Tyson Foods, Inc.
15.1.3 The Kraft Heinz Company
15.1.4 General Mills Inc.
15.1.5 Smithfield Foods, Inc
15.1.6 Kellogg Co.
15.1.7 Conagra Brands, Inc.
15.1.8 Kerry Group plc
15.1.9 Del Monte Pacific Limited
15.1.10 Aryzta Ag
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
16.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players
16.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
16.4.1 Stars
16.4.2 Pervasive Players
16.4.3 Emerging Leaders
16.4.4 Participants
16.4.5 Refrigerated Transport Service Provider's Product Footprint (Key Players)
16.5 Competitive Scenario
16.5.1 New Product Launches
16.5.2 Deals
16.5.3 Others
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier Corporation)
17.1.2 Daikin Industries, Ltd.,
17.1.3 Ingersoll Rand
17.1.4 China International Shipping Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.
17.1.5 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
17.1.6 Singamas Container Holdings Limited
17.1.7 Hyundai
17.1.8 Schmitz Cargobull
17.1.9 Krone
17.1.10 Lamberet Sas
17.1.11 Tata Motors
17.1.12 Ve Commercial Vehicles Limited
17.1.13 Shaanxi Tianhui Inlong Trading Co. Ltd
17.1.14 Wabash National Corporation
17.1.15 Great Dane LLC
18 Adjacent and Related Markets
19 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmam7l
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article