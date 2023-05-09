Global Refrigerated Warehouse Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for Frozen Food Products in Developed Economies Bolsters Growth

May 09, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Refrigerated Warehouse Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Temperature, by Technology, by Application by Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Refrigerated Warehouse Market was valued at USD $22.3 billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD$ 33.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.17%.
Market Drivers
Increase in demand for frozen food products among individuals in developed economics is a key driving factor which is expected to boost the global refrigerated warehouse market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in warehousing equipment's will have the positive impact on market growth.
Moreover, growing awareness regarding health among individuals will propel the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, increase in demand for specialty refrigeration for meat, seafood, and variety of perishable products are driving factors which are expected to drive the global refrigerated warehouse market growth.
Market Restraints
However, high infrastructure costs and high energy consumption are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global refrigerated warehouse market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Refrigerated Warehouse Market is segmented into temperature Frozen, and Chilled, by technology such as Blast Freezing, Evaporate Cooling, Programmable Logic Controller, Vapor Compression, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application Meat, Milk & Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others.
Also, Global Refrigerated Warehouse Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Lineage Logistics, Interstate Cold Storage, Nichirei Logistics, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Agro Merchants, Frialsa Frigorificos, Preferred Freezer Services, Henningsen Cold Storage, John Swire, and Americold Logistics.
Market Taxonomy
By Temperature
- Frozen
- Chilled
By Technology
- Blast Freezing
- Evaporate Cooling
- Programmable Logic Controller
- Vapor Compression
- Others
By Application
- Meat
- Milk & Dairy Products
- Bakery & Confectionary
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17uth2
