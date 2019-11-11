Global Refrigerated Warehousing Industry
Nov 11, 2019, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Refrigerated Warehousing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.9%. Blast Freezing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.2 Billion by the year 2025, Blast Freezing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799500/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$725.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$590.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blast Freezing will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agro Merchants Group; Americold Logistics LLC; Burris Logistics; Cloverleaf Cold Storage; Frialsa FrigorIficos, S.A. De C.V.; Henningsen Cold Storage Co.; Interstate Cold Storage, Inc.; John Swire & Sons Ltd.; Kloosterboer; Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC; Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.; Preferred Freezer Services, LLC.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799500/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Refrigerated Warehousing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Refrigerated Warehousing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Refrigerated Warehousing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Fruits & Vegetables (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Bakery & Confectionery (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Milk & Dairy Products (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Milk & Dairy Products (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Milk & Dairy Products (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Meat (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Meat (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Meat (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Seafood (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Seafood (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Seafood (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Beverages (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Beverages (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Beverages (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Blast Freezing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Blast Freezing (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Blast Freezing (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Vapor Compression (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Vapor Compression (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Vapor Compression (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: PLC (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: PLC (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: PLC (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Evaporative Cooling (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Evaporative Cooling (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Evaporative Cooling (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Chilled (Temperature) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Chilled (Temperature) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Chilled (Temperature) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Frozen (Temperature) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Frozen (Temperature) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Frozen (Temperature) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the United States
by Temperature: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review by Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refrigerated Warehousing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Japanese Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Refrigerated
Warehousing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Refrigerated Warehousing Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Refrigerated Warehousing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Refrigerated Warehousing in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Chinese Refrigerated Warehousing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Refrigerated Warehousing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Refrigerated Warehousing Market by
Temperature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Refrigerated Warehousing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 76: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Refrigerated Warehousing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: European Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018-2025
Table 86: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Europe in US$
Million by Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: European Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: Refrigerated Warehousing Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 91: French Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in France by
Temperature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Analysis
by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: German Refrigerated Warehousing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Germany: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: German Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Demand for Refrigerated Warehousing in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Italian Refrigerated Warehousing Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 111: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Refrigerated Warehousing Market by
Temperature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refrigerated Warehousing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Refrigerated Warehousing Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 119: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Refrigerated Warehousing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Temperature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Analysis in Spain in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 128: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review by Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Russia by
Temperature: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 146: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 147: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature:
2018-2025
Table 149: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 152: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Refrigerated Warehousing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 160: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Temperature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 167: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Australia: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Analysis in India in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 176: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review by Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Refrigerated Warehousing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Refrigerated Warehousing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 186: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Temperature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Refrigerated Warehousing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 189: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Refrigerated Warehousing in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 194: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Refrigerated
Warehousing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Temperature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Temperature for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Share Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 200: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Refrigerated Warehousing
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 206: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 207: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period
2018-2025
Table 209: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Refrigerated Warehousing Market by
Temperature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 212: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 215: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 216: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 217: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature:
2018-2025
Table 218: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 220: Refrigerated Warehousing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 223: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Brazil by
Temperature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 229: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Refrigerated Warehousing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 231: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Mexican Refrigerated Warehousing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 233: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Mexico: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share
Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Refrigerated Warehousing
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 239: Refrigerated Warehousing Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 240: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 242: Rest of Latin America Refrigerated Warehousing
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Refrigerated Warehousing
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Refrigerated Warehousing
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature:
2018 to 2025
Table 245: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in Rest of Latin
America by Temperature: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Refrigerated Warehousing
Market Share Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 248: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 251: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 254: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to
2025
Table 257: The Middle East Refrigerated Warehousing Historic
Market by Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 258: Refrigerated Warehousing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refrigerated Warehousing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 260: Iranian Refrigerated Warehousing Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 261: Refrigerated Warehousing Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799500/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article