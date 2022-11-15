Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022

Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Refrigeration Insulation Materials estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PU & PIR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Elastomeric Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

The Refrigeration Insulation Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.



Polystyrene Foam Segment to Record 8.4% CAGR

In the global Polystyrene Foam segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$528.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$892.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Armacell International S.A.
Aspen Aerogels
Basf Se
Cabot Corporation
Etex
Johns Manville
Kingspan Group Plc
Lâ€™Isolante K-Flex S.P.A.
Lydall Inc.
Morgan Advanced Materials
Nmc Sa
Owens Corning
Saint-Gobain Isover
Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. Ltd.
Zotefoams



