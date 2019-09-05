Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Assessment of Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quality Refurbishment Processes, Regulatory Relaxations, Persuasiveness of Circular Economy, and New Marketing Channels Fuel the Market Adoption of Refurbished Imaging Equipment



Advancements in medical imaging technology are serving to achieve state-of-the-art healthcare management across the globe. However, not all hospitals and independent diagnostic imaging centers have access to these advanced medical imaging equipment. This is mainly because of budget constraints and continuous consolidation of healthcare facilities. Upfront capital investments and lower reimbursements are making healthcare providers re-evaluate purchases of new medical imaging equipment.



However, with a rising demand to drive patient volume and have a top-quality imaging equipment fleet, end users have to balance the return on investment with the purchase of capital equipment. To this end, refurbished medical imaging equipment serves the purpose due to the like new condition of the equipment and significantly lower front capital investments.



Refurbished medical imaging equipment are pre-owned medical imaging equipment that are restored to the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specification to same as new condition. The refurbishment process includes Full Refurbishment and Semi-refurbishment. Refurbishment refers to the process wherein OEMs or Independent Service Vendors (ISVs) transform the pre-owned medical imaging equipment to its original like new condition. The process of refurbishment includes decontamination, cosmetic enhancement, repair or replacement of parts, software upgrade and, finally, quality and performance check.



OEM refers to the company that had originally manufactured the medical imaging equipment. ISV refers to the company that provides refurbishment products and services but does not manufacturer the medical imaging equipment by itself. Extending the life of pre-owned medical imaging equipment requires a set of refurbishment processes that are described as Good Refurbishment Practices (GRPs).



The US, Western Europe, and Japan are the major sources of pre-owned medical imaging equipment, which undergo the refurbishment process. After the refurbishment process is completed, medical imaging equipment are either sold locally or exported to other countries around the world. Although in some countries local refurbishment is predominant, other countries have restricted/banned the import of refurbished equipment. The reasons for end users to choose refurbished medical imaging equipment can include limited budget, requirement for consistency in clinical outcomes (from an aged equipment), restriction of high-end imaging equipment for specific functions, improving the age profile of the installed base at lower upfront capital costs, and ensuring the utmost care and safety of patients.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the demographics of hospitals and independent radiology centers, key factors, and adoption rate of equipment?

What are the key market dynamics and influencing factors?

What are the trends influencing growth opportunities and what regulations and drivers are influencing the market?

Which are the key participants involved in each geography?

What is the market share of key participants in each market segment?

What is the volume of unit shipment and revenue share of each market segment?

What are the competitive factors differentiating OEMs and ISVs?

How is the forecast for unit shipment and revenue for each region and what are the influencing factors?

What are the key factors influencing the adoption of equipment and purchasing decision?

What are the distribution models of sourcing (pre-owned) countries in each region (selected regions only)?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings - Executive Summary

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market - Research Scope

Market Definition and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

Total Market Snapshot - Regional Findings

Refurbishment Medical Imaging Equipment Market Snapshot (Unit Shipment Distribution by Sourcing Countries)

CEO's Perspective

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

Mergers and Acquisition

2. Refurbished Imaging Equipment - North America Market Analysis

Market Snapshot of Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in North America

North America Market Overview

Regulatory Scenario/Factors for Refurbished Medical Equipment Market - North America

Key Trends and Factors Influencing the Growth of Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Sales and Distribution Structure

Competitor Analysis - Refurbished Medical Imaging Systems Market

Total Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis - North America

Refurbished MRI Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis - North America

Refurbished CT Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis - North America

Refurbished US Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis - North America

Refurbished C-arm Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis - North America

Refurbished IXR Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis - North America

Total Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Unit Shipment Forecast - North America

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast - North America

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Key Factors Influencing the Purchasing Decision and Adoption of Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment - North America

3. Refurbished Imaging Equipment - Latin America Market Analysis

4. Refurbished Imaging Equipment - Europe Market Analysis

5. Refurbished Imaging Equipment - APAC Market Analysis

6. Refurbished Imaging Equipment - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Refurbished Imaging Equipment - Companies to Action



8. The Last Word



