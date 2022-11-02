Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Size Value Will Reach USD 35.13 Billion by 2030, at 8.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Regenerated Cellulose Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Source (Wood-pulp, Non-wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp/De-linked Pulp); By Manufacturing Process; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global regenerated cellulose market size & share value was valued at USD 17.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 35.13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

What is Regenerated Cellulose? How Big is Expected Size of Regenerated Cellulose Market?

Overview

Regenerated cellulose is a type of materials obtained by chemical treatment. Initially they are extracted from wood and then converted to a soluble cellulosic derivative and subsequent regeneration, forming a fiber. Their properties are similar to those of natural cellulosic fibers. Viscose, rayon, acetate, triacetate, and modal are some examples of regenerated fibers.

Textiles sector is the major application of these fibers. They are widely used in clothing such as fashion clothing, lingeries, and trimmings such as ribbon. The molecular structure of these regenerated fibers is the same as that of cellulose. Some of the key factors fueling the rising demand for the regenerated cellulose market include growing income levels, rapid urbanization, and shifting consumer preferences across emerging nations.

Request Sample PDF Copy of Regenerated Cellulose Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/regenerated-cellulose-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

Report introduction, overview, and in-depth industry analysis

Competitive landscape and leading competitor market shares

110+ pages research report

Offer chapter-wise instruction on request

Includes market presence across different geographies with share, size, and trends

Updated list of tables and figures

The report offers top market players with their sales volume, business strategy, and revenue analysis

Factors and fact research methodology

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Base SE

Biologic Material Co. Ltd

Bio-On

CFF GmbH & Co. K.G.

Creafill Fibers Corp.

Danimer Scientific

Eastman Chemical Company

Fortress Global Enterprises Inc

Fulida Group Holdings Co Ltd

Grasim Industries Limited

GP cellulose LLC

Grupo Sniace

International Paper

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

lenzing AG

Meredian

Natureworks LLC

Plantic

Sateri

TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd

Yield10 Bioscience Inc

To Know More About Addition Information on Key Players, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for textiles favors the market growth

The changing preference from petrochemical fibers to regenerated cellulose due to its properties such as low resiliency, high water absorption, strength, and easily dyeable is one of the major regenerated cellulose market trends boosting the overall industry growth. Also, a surge in the use of regenerated cellulose material in the fields like biomedicine, water treatment, agriculture, textiles, and electrical devices is anticipated to boost the industry's demand.

The regenerated cellulose market has huge demand in the automobile sector as consumers are continuously shifting from conventional to electric vehicles. This factor is expected to propel the market growth. The demand for regenerated cellulose is also booming due to its rising adoption in textiles and apparel across China, India, and Japan. Environmentally friendly, biodegradable, low hazardous pollutants emissions are some of the prominent characteristics of these fibers, which aid in regulating the earth's climate, thereby fueling industry development.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/16501

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , Grasim Industries Limited signed an agreement with Renewcell to work to supply high-quality Liva Reviva textile fiber.

, Grasim Industries Limited signed an agreement with Renewcell to work to supply high-quality Liva Reviva textile fiber. In October 2021 , Kelheim Fibres announced a collaboration with Renewcell to develop superior-quality viscose fibers to establish a fashion loop where the fiber could be recycled and regenerated.

Segmental Analysis

The fiber segment dominated the market in 2021

Based on type regenerated cellulose market segmentation the fibers segment is estimated to experience the fastest growth during the foreseen period. The drivers supporting this segment's growth include expanding demand for environment-friendly products that boost sustainability. Another factor contributing to the segment growth is the rising use of regenerated cellulosic fibers instead of synthetic fibers.

Wood pulp is likely to witness the major market share during the study period

Based on source, the wood pulp segment held the highest regenerated cellulose market share owing to its reliability and sustainability. Regenerated cellulose produced from wood pulp is widely used in various applications, such as LCD screens, food casing, and binding agents in pharmaceutical firms.

Viscose is predicted to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period

Viscose has various properties such as temperature resistance, good absorbency, lightweight, textured, and glossy, which are boosting its demand. It has the potential to easily blend with other fibers that can help in the manufacturing of carpets, towels, innerwear, and fashionable dresses. All these factors are flourishing the regenerated cellulose market growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/regenerated-cellulose-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Regenerated Cellulose Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 35.13 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 18.11 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.6% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Asahi Kasei Corporation, Base SE, Biologic Material Co. Ltd, Bio-On, CFF GmbH & Co. K.G., Creafill Fibers Corp., Danimer Scientific, Eastman Chemical Company, Fortress Global Enterprises Inc, Fulida Group Holdings Co, Ltd, Grasim Industries Limited, GP cellulose, LLC, Grupo Sniace, International Paper, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, lenzing AG, Meredian, Natureworks LLC, Plantic, Sateri, TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd, and Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. Segments Covered By Type, By Source, By Manufacturing Process, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific will witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

Depending on geography, Asia Pacific generates the largest growth in the regenerated cellulose industry. The region is also estimated to continue to dominate the market during the predicted period. The key attributors include the increasing consumer awareness regarding sustainability and eco-friendly products across developing nations. Also Asia Pacific is the major market for woven fabrics, which enhances the market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Regenerated Cellulose Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Source (Wood-pulp, Non-wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp/De-linked Pulp); By Manufacturing Process; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/regenerated-cellulose-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the regenerated cellulose market report based on type, source, manufacturing process, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Fiber

Film

By Source Outlook

Wood-pulp

Non-wood Pulp

Recycled Pulp/De-inked Pulp

By Manufacturing Process Viscose Outlook

Cuprammonium

N-Methyl-Morpholine-N-Oxide (NMMO)

Acetate

By End-Use Outlook

Fabric

Automotive

Agriculture

Packaging

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Self-healing Concrete Market Research Report, 2022-2030: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/self-healing-concrete-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/self-healing-concrete-market Zinc-ion Battery Market Research Report, 2022-2030: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/zinc-ion-battery-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/zinc-ion-battery-market Flocculant Dosing System Market Research Report, 2022-2030: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/flocculant-dosing-system-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/flocculant-dosing-system-market Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market Research Report, 2022-2030: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fatty-acid-methyl-ester-fame-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fatty-acid-methyl-ester-fame-market Recycled Plastics Market Research Report, 2022-2030: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/recycled-plastics-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research