Global Regenerative Meat Market Share to be Worth USD 3,658.12 Million By 2032, Expecting 14.1% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Regenerative Meat Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Beef, Venison, Pork, Others), By Sales Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



According to the research report, the global regenerative meat market size & share was valued at USD 979.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3,658.12 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

What is Regenerative Meat? How Big is Regenerative Meat Market Size & Share?

Overview

Regenerative meat refers to production by farmers practicing regenerative agriculture. This practice aims to reverse climate change by rebuilding organic matter in the soil to optimize carbon capture and diversifying crops to restore soil health. The rapidly rising demand for regenerative meat market can be attributed to the fact that more carbon in the soil means less carbon in the air, and healthy soil creates a carbon sink that literally has the ability to keep carbon from where it does no good.

The significant factors for the growth of meat farming provided the escalating meat protein needs across the globe and rising greenhouse gas emissions through convention meat producing techniques. The growing population globally needs ample meat proteins, which compelled cultivators to farm chickens, cows, and pork in an unfeasible way.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Force of Nature

REP Provisions

Wholesome Meats

Montana Ranch and Cattle Company

and Cattle Company The Slow Farming Company

Thousand Hills

The Craft Beef Company

TruBeef

Cotton Cattle Company

The Ethical Butcher

Richards Grassfed Beef

Paradigm Foods

White Oak Pastures

Stemple Creek Ranch

Key factors driving market growth

An alternative to rising greenhouse gases for cattle's meat to push the market

The rising greenhouse gases such as Methane, Carbon dioxide, and Nitrous oxide from cattle's meat forced government and environmental organizations to prioritize the viable way of producing meats. In countries such as the US, players have already commenced rearing their cattle on rotational grazing to regenerate the nutritional capacity of soil and save up to 33 lbs of carbon from 1 lbs of beef. The regenerative meat market size is expanding as the growing research and development around carbon sequestration using microbes in the last few years needs the cattle to be grass-fed and increase the supply of regenerative meat to the market.

The increasing consciousness of carbon footprints from conventional meat among consumers in countries such as the US has shifted the inclination towards regenerative products in the last few years. Regenerative meat market sales are soaring as plant-based meat utilizes 90% of land and water. The remaining land and water is used for grazing animals in regenerative farming techniques. Therefore, the rising investment in plant-based food technology further boosts the growth outlook of the market in the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

Regenerative ranching through cattle to drive the market

Regenerative ranching through cattle enables reverse climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter restoring soil biodiversity, and improving the water cycle. Additionally, grass-fed cows and beef meat offers outstanding nutrients such as vitamin E, vitamin B6, calcium, magnesium, iron, sodium selenium, and phosphorous and includes an ample quantity of omega-3 fatty acids.

Force of nature, a US-based player, provides regenerative meat products of grass-fed beef, bison, elk, vension, chicken, wild boar, and pork. These animals are reared by feeding natural grasses bereft of sub-therapeutic antibiotics and growth hormones. The regenerative rearing practice helps the soil to reabsorb the harmful carbons from the atmosphere and restore the nutrients in the meat product.

Segmentation assessment

The beef segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on the product, the beef segment is expected to witness the fastest growth. The regenerative meat market demand is on the rise due to the rising demand for beef across developed countries such as the US and China, contributing more than 20% and 16% of global beef consumption in 2020. Additionally, OECD FAO has projected global beef production to reach 75 million tons by 2030.

The online segment is projected to dominate the market

Based on sales channels, the online segment is projected to dominate the market. After covid-19, consumer buying behavior has changed towards online purchasing, and the wide range of offers provided by the majority of industry players has boosted the sales of regenerative meat. The regenerative meat market trends include the growing collaborations of plant-based and regenerative meat products with restaurant chains and convenient stores.

Geographic Overview

Higher awareness towards climatic changes to propel the North American market

North America held the largest regenerative meat market share due to its faster adoption due to higher awareness towards climatic changes and sustainable food sources among consumers. Higher disposable income and rapid urbanization have enabled consumers to adopt various sustainable and environmentally safe labeled meat products over other regions.

Browse the Detail Report "Regenerative Meat Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Beef, Venison, Pork, Others), By Sales Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In August 2021 , Wholesome Meats announced that 14 H-E-B stores in San Antonio and Austin now carry its regenerative beef products. Wholesome Meats is a San Antonio -based regenerative beef firm.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Regenerative Meat Market report based on product, sales channel, and region:

By Product Outlook

Beef

Vension

Pork

Other

By Sales Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

