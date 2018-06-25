Global Regenerative Medicine Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Regenerative Medicine in US$ Million.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443567



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AlloSource

- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

- Bioventus LLC

- DePuy Synthes Companies

- Exactech, Inc.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443567



REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MCP-1241 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. OUTLOOK

Regenerative Medicine: A Preface

An Overview of Regenerative Medicine in Bone and Joint Applications

Current and Future Analysis

Developed Markets Dominate, Developing to Drive Growth



2. REGENERATIVE MEDICINE - A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Regenerative Medicine - Past, Present & Future

Another Revolution in the Making?

Conventional Chemical Medicine Vs Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative Medicine - Bypassing the Ethical Concerns

Regenerative Medicine Throws Up Several New Therapies

Current Global Market for Regenerative Medicine

Market Potential

Therapeutic Companies and Products in Regenerative Medicine - Current Status

Growth Drivers for Regenerative Medicine

A Combination of Factors to Drive Regenerative Medicine Market

Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 4: Top 25 Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population: 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Global Population: Need for New Effective Treatments

Table 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-65 Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2015E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

Table 8: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Government Support and Increased Private Sector Participation

Investment and Funding Landscape

Recent Advancements in the Science of Regenerative Medicine

Advanced Ceramics Gaining Preeminence in Regenerative Medicine Field

Table 10: Global Medical Ceramics Market (2015 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Still in Early Stages

Nanotechnology in Regenerative Medicine

Issues to be Sorted Out

Need for New Scientific and Technological Standards

Standardized Guidelines

Clinical Translation - Collaboration of Multidisciplinary Skills is Essential

The Question of Apt Business Models - The Service and Product Approach

Autologous or Service Approach Preferred by European Firms

Allogenic or Product Approach - Slow to Develop

Regenerative Medicine Requires Improved Biomaterials

Investors Wary of Funding Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative Medicine Field Lags Behind Due to Segregated Focus

Challenges Encountered by Regenerative Medicine

Scientific and Technological Challenges

Barriers in Sharing Intellectual Property Rights

Viable Manufacturing Technologies and Skilled Personnel Crucial

Strict Regulations Push up Operational Costs

Challenges Facing Autologous Cell Therapies



3. BONE AND JOINT REGENERATIVE MEDICINE - AN OVERVIEW

Bone Regenerative Medicine Presents Need for Advanced Therapies

Limitations and Drawbacks for Different Bone Grafts

Key Growth Drivers

Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases

Table 11: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P): Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions for US, EU, Japan, China and India (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increase in Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders

Rise in Revision Orthopedic Surgeries

Increase in Spinal Fusions in Private Healthcare

Bone Grafts Market Maintains Positive Momentum

Applications of Bone Grafts: A Review

What Drives Physicians' Choice of Bone Grafts?

Bone Graft Substitutes (BGSs) Market: Showing Promising Potential

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes to Replace Traditional Autografts and Allografts

Orthobiologics Gain Traction in the Bone Grafts Market

Table 14: Leading Players in the Global Orthobiologics Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AlloSource, DePuy, Integra, Medtronic, MTF, RTI Biologics, Sanofi, Sekagaku, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Histroical Data for Additional Perspective

Table 15: Global Orthobiologics Market (2012): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft & DBM, Blood & Marrow-based Products, Growth Factors, Hemostasis, Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes and Viscosupplements (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Stem Cell Orthobiologics Market (2012): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Alphatec, NuVasive and Orthofix (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Visibility of Orthobiological Products to Spur Grafting Options

Autograft: Gold Standard for Bone Grafting Procedures

Allograft: Leading the Race over Autografts

Allografts Encroach into the Use of Autografts in Surgical Procedures

Technological Advancements Drive the Market for Bone Grafts

Foot and Extremity Reconstruction - Promising Market for Bone Grafts

Precision Machined Allograft Gain Surgeon Preference

Unmet Clinical Needs to Foster R&D Engine

Biological Solutions in Sports Medicine - Beyond Bone Grafting

What Ails the Market?

BMPs and Other Synthetic Growth Factors

Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMPs): Safety Concerns Led to Downfall

Demineralized Bone Matrices (DBMs) Market: Strong Growth but Tough Competition

Table 17: Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market (2012): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Altiva, Bacterin, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Synthes/MTF and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Biomaterials Market - Promising Opportunities for Cost- Effective Products

Tissue Engineered Cartilage Market - An Overview

Stem Cells to Support Tissue Engineering

Market Potential of Tissue Engineered Cartilage Products

Potential Applications of Tissue Engineered Cartilage Products

Challenges in Clinical Application of Tissue Engineered Cartilage Products

Bone Marrow Transplants (BMTs)

Companies Engaged in CBSC Research for BMTs

Stem Cell Research - Not Just Another Medical Advancement

Sources of Stem Cells

Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts - Fastest Growing Bone Graft Substitute Segment

Progenitor Cell Therapy to Witness No Holds Barred Growth

Stem Cell Market on the Verge of Rapid Growth

Clinical Development in Adult stem cells Moves Ahead, Lurches in hESCs

Teratomas - No Longer an Impediment to Stem Cell Therapy Development

Induced Pluripotent - A Potential Competitor to hESCs?

Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Regenerative Medicine

Scientific and Technological Challenges in Orthopedic Regenerative Market

Bone Regeneration

Clinical Approaches in Bone Regeneration and Their Limitations



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Bone Grafts: A Highly Fragmented Market

Bone Growth Stimulation Market

Table 18: Global Bone Growth Stimulation Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bioventus, DJO, Orthofix and Zimmer Biomet (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Medtronic's Infuse BMP Lands into Controversy



5. REGENERATIVE MEDICINE IN OTHER AREAS

Wound Healing - The Second Largest Segment

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes: Potential Substitutes for Skin grafts

Cardiology - Promising Opportunities

Select Stem Cell Products in the Development for CV Indications

Diabetes - Highly Effective Innovative Treatments

Regenerative Medicine Products in Development Pipeline for Diabetes

Neurodegenerative Diseases - Great Potential

Body Sculpting/Cosmetics - High Potential

Platelet Rich Plasma Treatment Gains Popularity

Genetic Disorders

Osteoarthritis

Orthopedic Oncology

What's in Store?

Regenerative Medicine to Arrest Ageing?

Thriving on an Aging World Population

Faster Healing Process

Regenerative Medicine to Overcome Donor Organs Shortage

Possible Scenarios



6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Global Regulatory Landscape

US

FDA Classification of Bone Products

Human Cells, Tissues and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (HCT/Ps)

Good Tissue Practices

DBM-based Products in US

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes

Tissue Banking Regulation

FDA Regulations on Xenograft

EU

Japan

Regulatory Norms Governing Embryonic Stem Cell Research

Human Embryonic Stem Cell Regulation in Select Countries Worldwide

The IP Scenario in the Embryonic Stem Cells Research

Diversity in Patent Regimes Pose Tremendous Challenges

International Divide on Patenting Dents hESC Research



7. A PEEK INTO THE GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC INDUSTRY

Orthopedic Industry: An Overview

Table 19: Incidence of Fractures by Age Group (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fractures for Below 45 Years, 45 to 64 Years, and Above 65 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Orthopedic Market by Segment (2015E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Extremities, Hips, Knees, Orthobiologics, Spine, Trauma and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Medical Devices and Implants for Orthopedics

Expanding Opportunities in Hip and Knee Market

Extremity Reconstruction - A Growing Market

Is Consolidation Blowing in the Wind?

Product Mix of Reconstructive Devices Companies

Key Statistics in Global Orthopedics Industry

Table 21: Leading Companies in the Global Orthopedic Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global Orthopedic Market by Application (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arthroscopy, Joint Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Spine, Trauma and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Leading Players in the Global Trauma and Extremity Products Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bone Grafts & Joint Revision Arthroplasty

Table 24: Leading Players in the Global Hip and Knee Replacement Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Leading Players in Worldwide Knee Replacement Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Leading Players in Worldwide Hip Replacement Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



9. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Orthofix's New Bone Growth Stimulators Obtain FDA and CE Approvals

Anika Therapeutics Obtains CE Approval for ORTHOVISC-T

Zimmer Biomet Rolls Out Bone Allograft PrimaGen

Novastep Introduces biofit Wedge System

Stryker Launches New Hand-held Bone Graft Material Delivery Device

Glidewell Unveils New Range of Dental Bone Grafting Products

AlloSource Launches Two New Demineralized Cortical Fiber Allografts

Exactech Launches Acapella One Cervical Spacer System

Anika Therapeutics Rolls Out Viscosupplement CINGAL in the EU

NuVasive Launches AttraX Putty

Integra LifeSciences to Launch Omnigraft Dermal Regeneration Matrix

Anika Therapeutics Secures Approval for Cingal for Treatment of Osteoarthritic Knee Pain

Bioventus Launches SIGNAFUSE Bioactive Bonegraft Putty

AlloSource Rolls Out ProChondrix Cartilage Restoration Matrix

MIS Implants Releases 4MATRIX Bone Graft Cement

Citagenix Launches PentOS OI Putty

Medtronic's Infuse Bone Graft Receives Approval for New Indications

Nordson Introduces Bone Graft Delivery System

AmnioLife to Launch New DBM Product Range

BioMimetic Secures FDA Approval for AUGMENT Bone Graft



10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

TheraCell to Secure Patent for DBF Technology

Derma Sciences Acquires BioD

Histogenics Buys Japanese Developmental and Commercialization Rights to NeoCart

Integra LifeSciences Inks Deal with AlloSource

AlloSource Obtains Patent for ProChondrix Cartilage Restoration Matrix

Exactech Divests Dental Biologics Business to Salvin

AlloSource Secures Patent for Acellular Human Dermal Matrix

AlloSource's AlloStem Cellular Bone Allograft Obtains Patent in the US

Bioventus Takes Over BioStructures

Wright Medical Group Merges with Tornier

Ortho RTi to Acquire Technology from Gestion Univalor and Polytechnique Montral

Fujifilm Takes Over Cellular Dynamics

Anika Therapeutics Files for IDE for Hyalofast

Zimmer Takes Over ETEX Holdings

Aastrom Biosciences Acquires Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Business of Sanofi

Olympus to Sell the OP-1 Plant

Wright Medical Group Divests OrthoRecon Business



11. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AlloSource (US)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Bioventus LLC (US)

DePuy Synthes Companies (US)

DePuy Synthes Spine, Inc. (US)

Exactech, Inc. (US)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (US)

LifeNet Health, Inc. (US)

Medtronic, plc (Ireland)

NovaBone Products LLC (US)

NuVasive, Inc. (US)

Orthofix International N.V. (Netherlands)

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)



12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regenerative Medicine Market by Segment

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications by Segment - Bone Replacements, Bone Stimulators, and Tissue Replacements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications by Segment - Bone Replacements, Bone Stimulators, and Tissue Replacements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Bone Replacements, Bone Stimulators, and Tissue Replacements Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

US to Retain Leadership Position

The Strength of US in Regenerative Medicine - A Glance

Factors Driving the US Market of Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative Medicine in Bone and Joint Applications

High Potential for Regenerative Medicine in Orthopedics

Regenerative Therapy - Best Fit for Joint Problems

Bone Grafts Market - An Insight

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market - An Overview

Orthobiologics Market - Overview

Competitive Scenario

Stem Cell Market Outlook

Regenerative Medicine - Other Areas of Application

Regenerative Medicine - Face of Future Revolution in Cardiology

Regenerative Medicine in Wound Healing - The Most Widespread Application

Regenerative Medicine in Diabetes - A Number of Emerging Applications

Regenerative Medicine - A Ray of Hope for Neurodegenerative Disease Patients

Implantable Regenerative Products Take Over Sports Medicine

Challenges in the Area of Product Development

Process of Integration Continues

Scientific and Technological Challenges to be Tackled

Dominant Patents a Cause of Concern

Product Approvals/Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: US Historic Review for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Peek into Current State of Affairs

Regenerative Medicine to Become A Cost Saving Tool

Japan Takes Steps to Push Forward its RM Science

The Discovery of iPS Cells Lends Traction

Drug Development - A Major Application for iPS

Use of iPS for Regenerative Medicine

Intractable and Congenital Disease Treatments

Research & Development Rife in iPS Cells Space

General Trends in Regenerative Medicine Industry

Research Activity in Regenerative Medicine Field

More Companies Eye the Regenerative Medicine Potential

Competition Heats up Behind Closed Doors

Japanese Firms Need to Catch Up with US and European Competitors

Science Ministry Rolls Out Regenerative Medicine Project

Regenerative Medicine Exempted from Ban on Human Cloning

Regenerative Medicine - Regulatory Overview in Japan

The RM Act

Japanese Pharma Seeks Regenerative Medicine to Gain Competitive Advantage

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Japanese Historic Review for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Great Potential for Regenerative Medicine

Challenges Faced by European Regenerative Medicine Industry

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market - An Overview

Synthetic Bone Graft Market Drives the BGS Market

Dental Biomaterials Market in Europe: An Insight

Key Historical Statistical Data for Additional Perspective

Table 47: European Bone Graft Substitutes Market by Type (2012): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft, DBM and Synthetic (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Market for Standard Bone Allografts by Leading Companies/ Organizations (2012): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for LifeNet Health, Medtronic, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, RTI Surgical and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Market for Machined Bone Allografts by Leading Companies/ Organizations (2012): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Medtronic, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, RTI Surgical and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Market for Demineralized Bone Matrix by Leading Companies/ Organizations (2012): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Medtronic, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, RTI Surgical, Wright Medical Technology and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European Market for Bone Graft Substitutes by Leading Players (2012): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Biomet, Medtronic, Stryker, Wright Medical Technology, Zimmer and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Need to Embrace Newer Technologies

Complex Regulatory Scenario with Multi-tier Governance System

Need for More Integration

Policies Regarding Egg Procurement Weigh Down Research Progress

Need for Harmonized Clinical Trial Regulation

International Alliances - Outsourcing Options with Developing Countries

Patenting Issues in hESC Research

Ageing Population to Drive Demand for MSC based Therapies

Table 52: Population Breakup by Age Group for Select EU-28 Countries: 2015 (as a Percentage of Total Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Germany

United Kingdom

Product Approvals/Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European Historic Review for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

State of Regenerative Medicine in Asia - An Overview

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Biomaterials Market - An Overview

Table 55: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of Total Population in Select Asian Countries: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Overview of Select Regional Markets

China

India

South Korea

Malaysia

Singapore

New Zealand

Regulatory Developments in the Region

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Middle East

Israel

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Regenerative Medicine Products for Bone and Joint Applications Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 54) The United States (37) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (10) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1) Middle East (1) Africa (1)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443567



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-regenerative-medicine-industry-300671586.html