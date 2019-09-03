Global Regenerative Medicine Market - Opportunities and Forecast

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

As stated by the research report published by Azoth Analytics in August 2019, the Global Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at USD 22,814.45 million the year 2018. Driven by a number of differentiated fundamental factors including rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in medical research investments, the global market for regenerative medicine has been advancing at an augmented pace. The growth has been primarily driven by the search to find permanent cure of large number of incurable diseases such as various autoimmune and metabolic ailments,







cancer, neurodegenerative disorders among others.



Over the recent years, regenerative medicine market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidence of chronic diseases, rapidly growing medical research facilities, increasing investment by pharmaceutical manufacturers, and growing government initiatives. In addition, expanding product pipeline of companies and growing number of partnerships and collaborative agreements in this industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth in forecast period. However, high cost associated with the manufacturers and use of regenerative therapy has been hindering market growth.



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of regenerative medicine market. The report analyses the Global Regenerative Medicine Market By Type (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineered) and By Application (Orthopaedic and Dental, Cardiology, Wound Healing, Metabolism and Inflammation, Immunology & Oncology, Others). The global regenerative medicine market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Brazil) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Scope of the Report

Global Regenerative Medicine Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Regenerative Medicine Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type: Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineered.

• Analysis By Application: Orthopaedic & Dental, Cardiology, Wound Healing, Metabolism & Inflammation, Immunology & Oncology, Others



Regional Regenerative Medicine Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Regenerative Medicine Market – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape:

• Company Share Analysis

• Collaborations, Partnerships and Alliances between Key Industry Players

• Approved Product Analysis

• Product Pipeline Analysis

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Vericel, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Spark Therapeutics, Orchard Therapeutics, MolMed, Celgene, Sanofi, Amgen, Shanghai Sunway Biotech.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



