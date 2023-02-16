Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Analysis Report and Directory 2022: Contract Documents, Terms and Agreements for 1,700 Deals Signed by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Since 2015

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering terms and Agreements 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1700 regenerative medicine deals.

The report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the regenerative medicine including cell therapy, organ regeneration, stem cells and tissue regeneration partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter regenerative medicine partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. This report provides details of the latest regenerative medicine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2015.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review regenerative medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering regenerative medicine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for regenerative medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the regenerative medicine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active regenerative medicine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1700 online deal records of actual regenerative medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of regenerative medicine dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in regenerative medicine dealmaking since 2015, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading regenerative medicine deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in regenerative medicine dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of regenerative medicine deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of regenerative medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of regenerative medicine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015. The chapter is organized by specific regenerative medicine technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by regenerative medicine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in regenerative medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of regenerative medicine technologies and products.



Key benefits

In-depth understanding of regenerative medicine deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual regenerative medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active regenerative medicine dealmakers since 2015

Insight into terms included in a regenerative medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in regenerative medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to regenerative medicine contract documents

Leading regenerative medicine deals by value since 2015

Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers since 2015

In Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in regenerative medicine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Regenerative medicine partnering over the years

2.3. Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers

2.4. Regenerative medicine partnering by deal type

2.5. Regenerative medicine partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for regenerative medicine partnering

2.6.1 Regenerative medicine partnering headline values

2.6.2 Regenerative medicine deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Regenerative medicine deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Regenerative medicine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading regenerative medicine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top regenerative medicine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers

4.3. Most active regenerative medicine partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Regenerative medicine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Regenerative medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Regenerative medicine dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29dpqd

