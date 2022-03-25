Global Regional Commercial Aviation Market Report 2022: Increasing Dominance of Low-Cost Carriers Drives Transformational Growth in Regional Connectivity

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- he "Global Commercial Regional Aviation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an insightful overview of the global commercial regional aviation industry, highlighting crucial growth drivers and opportunities on which key stakeholders can capitalize.

Saturated air traffic demand in developed regions where aviation penetration is high creates the need for an adjacent market. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments and aviation stakeholders to rethink their strategies and mitigate risks associated with their dependence on international travel and tourism.

Airports are considered strategic economic activity hubs and investment hotspots, offering new revenue streams through increased demand for regional connectivity. Establishing efficient regional connectivity could act as a feeder for existing airlines.



Having efficient and affordable network connectivity drives regional passenger traffic. Regular flights to key areas are appealing to passengers, such as major cities and emerging business hubs. Regional airports play a vital role in advancing and ensuring equal regional growth in a country, especially in areas with limited transportation access.

Regional airports need to attract essential carriers to improve their network, increase air traffic, and broaden passenger access to more areas. Governments can incentivize small aviation participants to explore regional connectivity through viability gap funding and provide subsidies for the initial years and costs of operation of airports and airlines for sustainable regional development.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Regional Aviation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Need for Regional Airports for Regional Development

Regional Connectivity and Development Objectives

Critical Infrastructure Sectors Supporting Regional Development

Role of Regional Airport Connectivity in the Value Chain

Basic Requirements for Regional Connectivity

Benefits of Regional Connectivity for Key Stakeholders

Global Best Practices

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Identifying Optimal Airport Location and Capacity to Increase Passenger Traffic

Growth Opportunity 2: Targeting Low-Cost Carriers to Improve Overall Air Traffic

Growth Opportunity 3: Attracting Full-Service Carriers to Optimize Indirect Flight Operations

