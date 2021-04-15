Global RegTech Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
The RegTech market is poised to grow by $ 9.70 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.
The report on the RegTech market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for identifying financial crime.
The RegTech market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the integration of AI with RegTech as one of the prime reasons driving the RegTech market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The RegTech market covers the following areas:
RegTech Market Sizing
RegTech Market Forecast
RegTech Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accuity Inc.
- ACTICO GmbH
- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- NICE Ltd.
- RIMES Technologies Corp.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Trulioo Information Services Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact and recovery of COVID-19 on the market
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
