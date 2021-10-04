Global Rehabilitation Equipment Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world. Increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle to accommodate long working hours is affecting the health of professionals in an adverse way.

Availability of less time for physical activities is giving rise to a number of health problems. High stress is aiding an increase of the trauma suffering patients who require rehabilitation therapy, which is expected to accelerate the market demand. Need for assistive devices to support the movement of handicapped population around the world is increasing at a rapid pace.

High-end investment by manufacturers to increase the efficiency and performance of the rehabilitation equipment and provide more comfort to interested consumers is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Due to the adoption of marketing strategies by key players, information and updates about the launch of new products is on rise which is propelling the global rehabilitation equipment market. Local government support in several countries to provide financial assistance and subsidies which is expected to fuel the assistive products' demand in several regions.

Based on regional analysis, Europe is accounted to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population in Europe is fostering the high demand for rehabilitation equipment market. Supportive government policies for proper handling of patients and provide quality services to patients is contributing to the rehabilitation equipment market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global rehabilitation equipment market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global rehabilitation equipment market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global rehabilitation equipment market based on product type, application, end user, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global rehabilitation equipment market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global rehabilitation equipment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global rehabilitation equipment market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global rehabilitation equipment market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global rehabilitation equipment market.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

The major players operating in the global rehabilitation equipment market are

Invacare Corporation

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Dynatronics Corporation

DJO Global, Inc.

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Roma Medical Aids Ltd.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Etac AB

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Prism UK Medical Ltd.

EZ Way, Inc.

Sunrise Medical, Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Product:

Daily Living Aid

Medical Beds

Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices

Reading & Writing Aids

Others

Mobility Equipment

Mobility Scooters

Wheelchairs

Walking Assist Devices

Canes

Crutches

Walkers

Exercise Equipment

Lower Body

Upper Body

Full Body

Body Support Devices

Patient Lifts

Slings

Others

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Application:

Physiotherapy

Occupational Therapy

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By End User:

Rehabilitation Center

Physiotherapy Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Others

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

