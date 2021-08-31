Global Reinforced Plastics Market Report 2021-2027 - Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reinforced Plastics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Reinforced Plastics Market to Reach 10.3 Million Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Reinforced Plastics estimated at 7.7 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 10.3 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach 3.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.3 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Reinforced Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.3 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.8 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Electrical & Electronics Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Electrical & Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 934.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.1 Million Tons by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Reinforced Plastics: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growing Use Case Across Core Sectors: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth

Thrust towards Lightweight Materials Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects

Low Weight

High Strength, Stiffness & Resiliency

Low Thermal Expansion & Thermal Insulation

Resistance to Corrosive Elements

Resistance to Magnetic & Electric Forces

Chemical Inertness

Design, Fabrication & Installation Flexibilities

Life Time Cost Savings

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Predominance Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Reinforced Plastics Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives Market Growth

Select Applications of GFRP by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image

Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Factors Driving Consumption Growth of CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP to Make Robust Gains

PAN Remains the Key Raw Material

Research on High-Strength CFRPs to Reduce Waste

Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor

Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Gain Share in Demanding Applications

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut Above the Rest

Glass-Carbon Fiber Hybrid Composites Gain Prominence

Transportation/Automotive: The Most Important End-Use Sector

End-Use Sector

Reinforced Plastics to Emerge as Mainstream Materials for Automakers

Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production

Sustained Thrust on CO2 Reductions Fuels Uptake of Reinforced Plastics

Growing Interest in Fuel Efficient Vehicles Augments Demand

Reinforced Thermoplastics - The Ultimate Choice of Car Makers

Growing Importance of Versatile Composites in Modern Construction Projects Favors Market Prospects

Key Drivers of Reinforced Plastics in Building & Construction Sector in a Nutshell

GFRP Set to Emerge as Mainstream Construction Material

CFRP Finds Increased Usage in Construction Projects

Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Reinforced Plastics to Make Inroads into Electrical & Electronic Industry

Consumer Products: A Niche Market for Reinforced Plastics

CFRP Evolves into Core Material in High-End Consumer Products

Reinforced Plastics Suffice Lightweighting Needs of Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

Reinforced Plastics Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Reinforced Plastics Gain Impetus in Marine Applications

Corrosion Resistant Equipment: An Established End-Use Vertical

Reinforced Plastics Assume Critical Importance in Wind Energy Domain

Trend towards Longer Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Composites Market

A Comparative Analysis for Carbon Fiber & Glass Fibers in Wind Energy Applications

Reinforced Plastics Go Natural

Biodegradable Composites: Truly Natural

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

