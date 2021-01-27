Global Reinsurance Market Report 2021-2030: COVID-19 and Impacts on AXA; Swiss Re; Munich Re; Hannover Re and SCOR SE

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reinsurance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Reinsurance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global reinsurance providers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the reinsurance market include AXA; Swiss Re; Munich Re; Hannover Re and SCOR SE.



The global reinsurance market is expected to grow from $402.35 billion in 2020 to $435. 09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8. 1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $555. 99 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The reinsurance market consists of sales of reinsurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that assume all or part of the risk of existing insurance policies originally underwritten by other insurance providers (direct insurance carriers). Reinsurance providers invest premiums collected from insurance providers to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. The size of the market is based on the value of the premiums reinsured. The reinsurance providers market is segmented into property & casualty reinsurance; and life & health reinsurance.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global reinsurance market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global reinsurance market. South America was the smallest region in the global reinsurance market.



Reinsurers across the globe are offering bundled products and services to enhance their revenues. This change is a result of diverse choice, attractive prices and broader coverage offered by reinsurers to gain additional market share and cut down costs. This approach has helped global reinsurers to close business deals at a group level, thereby reducing the need for reinsurance at different levels. For instance, reinsurance companies Generali and Allianz have adopted a bundled approach, enabling them to get better oversight of the global market and cut down the cost of offering reinsurance services.



Reinsurance providers are integrating their processes with blockchain technology to reduce costs, increase efficiency, transparency, security associated with client data and other financial transactions. Blockchain is a distributed decentralized ledger and is a shared database (can be saved, owned, updated at different levels), not managed by central authority, comprising secure transactions, authenticated and verifiable.



It reduces processing time and transactions costs, improves compliance, avoid re-entries, claim leakages and frauds, minimize time to settle losses and ensures cryptographic security. For instance, blockchain technology could save costs of reinsurance companies by more than $5 billion globally.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Reinsurance Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Reinsurance Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Reinsurance Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Reinsurance Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Reinsurance Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Reinsurance



9. Reinsurance Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Reinsurance Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Reinsurance Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Reinsurance Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Reinsurance Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Reinsurance Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Reinsurance Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Property & Casualty Reinsurance

Life & Health Reinsurance

11.2. Global Reinsurance Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Direct Writing

Broker

11.3. Global Reinsurance Market, Segmentation by Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

11.4. Global Reinsurance Market, Segmentation by Organization Location, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Domestic

International

12. Reinsurance Market Metrics

12.1. Reinsurance Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Reinsurance Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

AXA

Swiss Re

Munich Re

Hannover Re

SCOR SE

