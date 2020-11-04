Global Relays Industry
Global Relays Market to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2027
Nov 04, 2020, 10:50 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Relays estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Latching Relay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid State Relay segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961122/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Relays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Automotive Relay Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Automotive Relay segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 201-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alstom SA
- Comus International
- Coto Technology USA
- Crydom, Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Omron Corporation
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Standex Electronics, Inc.
- Teledyne Relays
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961122/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Relays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Relays Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Relays Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Relays Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Latching Relay (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Latching Relay (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Latching Relay (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Solid State Relay (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Solid State Relay (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Solid State Relay (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Automotive Relay (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Automotive Relay (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Automotive Relay (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Overload Protection Relay (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Overload Protection Relay (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Overload Protection Relay (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Electromechanical Relay (Product Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Electromechanical Relay (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Electromechanical Relay (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Military (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Military (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Military (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Industrial Automation (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial Automation (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial Automation (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Electronics (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Electronics (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Electronics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Relays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Relays Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Relays Market in the United States by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Relays Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Relays Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Relays Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Relays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Relays Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Relays Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Relays Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Relays Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Relays Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Relays: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Relays Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Relays Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Relays in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Relays Market in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 51: Relays Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Relays Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Relays Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Relays Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Relays in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Relays Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Relays Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Relays Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Relays Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Relays Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Relays Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Relays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Relays Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Relays Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Relays Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Relays Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Relays Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Relays Market in France by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Relays Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Relays Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Relays Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Relays Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Relays Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Relays Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: German Relays Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Relays Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Relays Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: German Relays Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Relays Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Relays Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Relays Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Relays Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Relays in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Relays Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Relays Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Relays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Relays Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Relays Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Relays in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Relays Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Relays Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Relays Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Relays Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Relays Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Relays Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Relays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Relays Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Relays Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Relays Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Relays Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Relays Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Relays Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Relays Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Rest of World Relays Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: Relays Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Rest of World Relays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Relays Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of World Relays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 54
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961122/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker