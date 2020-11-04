Global Relays Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Relays estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Latching Relay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid State Relay segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Relays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Automotive Relay Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR



In the global Automotive Relay segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 201-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alstom SA

Comus International

Coto Technology USA

Crydom, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Standex Electronics, Inc.

Teledyne Relays

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Relays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Relays Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Relays Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Relays Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Latching Relay (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Latching Relay (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Latching Relay (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Solid State Relay (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Solid State Relay (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Solid State Relay (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Automotive Relay (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Automotive Relay (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Automotive Relay (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Overload Protection Relay (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Overload Protection Relay (Product Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Overload Protection Relay (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Electromechanical Relay (Product Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Electromechanical Relay (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Electromechanical Relay (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Military (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Military (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Military (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Industrial Automation (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Industrial Automation (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Automation (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Electronics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Electronics (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Electronics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Relays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Relays Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Relays Market in the United States by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Relays Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Relays Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Relays Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Relays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Relays Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Relays Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Relays Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Relays Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Relays Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Relays: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Relays Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Relays Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Relays in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Relays Market in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 51: Relays Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Relays Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Relays Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Relays Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Relays in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Relays Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Relays Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Relays Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Relays Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Relays Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Relays Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Relays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Relays Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Relays Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Relays Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Relays Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Relays Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Relays Market in France by Product Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Relays Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Relays Market Share Analysis by Product Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Relays Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Relays Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Relays Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Relays Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Relays Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Relays Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Relays Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Relays Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Relays Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Relays Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Relays Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Relays Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Relays in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Relays Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Relays Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Relays: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Relays Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Relays Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Relays in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Relays Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Relays Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Relays Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Relays Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Relays Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Relays Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Relays Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Relays Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Relays Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Relays Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Relays Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Relays Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Relays Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Relays Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Relays Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Relays Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Rest of World Relays Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Relays Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of World Relays Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 54

