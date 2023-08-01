Global Release of "Meet Hainan in Qinghai" Micro-video Series

GONGHE, China, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture (Hainan Prefecture) in Qinghai Province got its name because it is located in the south of Qinghai Lake, and it is known as the transport hub connecting Qinghai Lake and Tibet. On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of Hainan Prefecture, Information Office of the People's Government of Hainan Prefecture and China Center for International Communication Development jointly produced the micro-video series "Meet Hainan in Qinghai". By interviewing five local front-liners and exploring the local communities with the host, the videos tell the true stories of Hainan, demonstrate the changes and development of Hainan Prefecture in terms of ecological civilization construction, cultural tourism industry development, cultural heritage protection, and socio-economic development.

After 70 years of dedicated work and sheer endeavor, Hainan has made great progress and achievements.The desertification prevention and control leads in the combat against desertification; Local people herd sheep in an eco-friendly way while developing photovoltaic industry; The environment has been well improved by managing the rivers and lakes; Tibetan embroidery is well protected, which shows Qinghai traditional cultural inheritance; The landscape of Longyang Gorge is magnificent. From the perspective of local front-liners, the micro-video series focus on the stories of the people of Hainan Prefecture, unveil their tenacity and persistence, explore the rivers and mountains they guard and rely upon. The videos portray the economic and social development of Hainan Prefecture and the unique humanistic charm of multiculturalism from multiple angles.

The micro-video series are launched on social media platforms worldwide, including Xuexi, Tencent, Weibo, Kuaishou and Facebook, and attract wide attention of global media.

