Global Release of the White Paper on China's New Economy 2018 With China AI Equity Valuation Fintech

China-Tech and innovative economy have been a hot topic all over the world. In order to make the world more clear about China's new economic development and promote win-win cooperation, Qianhai Equity Exchange Center and Qheedata Co. Ltd, with 20 leading investment institutions and well-known research institutions, will release the White Paper on China's New Economy 2018 to the world.

The White Paper on China's New Economy 2018 gives an all-round present and analysis on china's new economy, with the quantitative analysis methodology, and show the findings on detailed analysis on sectors and enterprises. The White Paper breaks down 20 new economy sectors and 270 sub-sectors. It covers all of the factors contributing to the new economy development, including technologies, enterprises, governmental policies, funds, talents etc. All of the paper finally presents a clear picture of China's new economy entities, traits and features of new economic structure, the investment trends of funds and development of innovative enterprises, and so on.

The White Paper has a great application value on investing in China's new economy sectors and private and public innovative enterprises for investing institutes, and it also has a great research value on China's development research as an eye-catching emerging market for research institutes. In addition, it definitely will be a valuable and popular book for any readers who are interested in leaning about modern China.

Fintech AI System AIEV

Based on the large data analysis and Qheedata intelligent real-time equity valuation AIEV system, the White Paper on China's New Economy 2018 will be the first systematic work to complete the quantitative analysis of the new economy in China. It is explained and defined from China's macro, medium and micro economic perspective. With Qheedata real-time equity valuation AIEV system, it has made a detailed divisions, exposition and real-time quantitative analysis of China's new economy sectors, and typical innovative enterprises which could not be effectively evaluated by the traditional methods to solve the problem that the value of the new economic enterprises cannot be quantified.

AIEV Application

AI Equity Valuation © (AIEV) is a financial big data analysis system and software, providing quantitative analysis and equity evaluation of enterprises, economic entities, cities, etc. It is the world's first instant real-time online equity valuation model. It can be applied in different new economy sectors or fields, such as equity investment, wealth management, hiring evaluation, economy research, city development policy, etc. It provides professionals, investors, banks, organizations, research institutes and local governments with the most current financial data valuation on public and private companies and equity, to help them make a better decision on investment, risk control and policy-making.

Investing application

Qheedata AI Equity Valuation © (AIEV) financial data analysis system and Fintech solution tech could offer investors, bankers, investing banks, private equity, venture capital, wealth management professionals with the most current financial data valuation on public and private companies and equity, to help them make a better decision on investment and risk control.

Government cooperation

Qheedata Co. Ltd has cooperated with local Municipal governments on data tracking and analysis on local city new economy innovation ability, local enterprises valuation, talent index, hiring index, local investment environment,etc. It is helping local government on policy-making and city development strategy.

Research value

Based on Qheedata intelligent valuation AIEV system, the White Paper on China's New Economy 2018 will be the first systematic work to complete the quantitative analysis of the new economy in China. It is explained and defined from a macro, medium and micro economic perspective, and it is an economic research report cooperating with 20 leading investment and economy institutions and well-known research institutions. It will be a popular book for its research value on emerging economy.

Global release tour

The global release of the White Paper on China's New Economy 2018 will cover over 170 countries, including North America, EU, One Belt and One Road countries, via global media.

Global release series activities will tour around world financial and Hi-tech cities and emerging economy areas. A series titled "Global Release Conference and China New Economy Innovative Enterprise Value Summit Forum" will be held in Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Silicon Valley and New York. Local entrepreneurs, bankers, investing institutes, research institutes, venture capital, private equity, professors, Lawyers and other professionals in new economic sectors are invited to present and discuss the innovation and development of China new economy and share the insights on the forum.

The global release of "China's new economy white paper 2018

-- China Innovative Enterprise Value Summit Forum"

Shenzhen China Hong Kong China Silicon Valley CA Wall Street New York

Jun 30, 2018 2018 2018 2018

About Qheedata Co. Ltd

Qheedata AI Equity Valuation © (AIEV) is a financial data analysis system and software Fintech solution company, with headquarter located in Shenzhen, China, serving global clients worldwide. We innovate the world's first instant real-time online equity valuation model AIEV system. We provide professionals, investors, banks, investing banks, organizations, research institutes and governments with the most current financial data valuation on public and private companies and equity, to help them make a better decision on investment and risk control.

Partners: Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China Merchants Bank, Ping An Bank, Beijing Bank, Hangzhou Bank, Ningbo Bank; Qianhai Equity Exchange Center, Jiangxi joint equity trading center, Xiamen cross-strait equity trading center, Tianfu (Sichuan) joint equity trading center; Sequoia Capital, IDG, Qianhai Funds, Qianhai Angel Fund, Qheedata merger; Baidu Inc, Ant financial service, Liepin.com, Qixin.com,

