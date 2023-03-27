Global REM Council Announces the 2023 REM Award Recipients

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global REM Council , a non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing the retail ecommerce industry, today announced the winners of its 2023 REM Awards. The REM Awards recognize excellence in the retail ecommerce industry and celebrate the achievements of the most powerful and influential executives and employers in the field. The honorees will be recognized during a celebration at the Shoptalk 2023 retail conference in Las Vegas.

"The Global REM Council is dedicated to advancing the discipline of retail ecommerce management (REM). As the field continues to grow, the REM Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of leaders in this innovative industry," said Ray Cao, founder of the Global REM Council. "We are proud to honor these individuals and companies for their outstanding contributions to the industry, and look forward to watching them continue to shape the future of retail ecommerce."

The REM Awards recognize ecommerce leaders in four categories: Most Powerful People in REM, Most Influential People in REM, Stars in REM and Best Employers in REM. The REM Awards' winners were selected through a rigorous nomination and evaluation process, which included input from industry experts and big data.

This year's REM Award recipients are:

Most Powerful People in REM (Brands):

Prabha Parameswaran , Group President, Growth & Strategy, Colgate Palmolive

, Group President, Growth & Strategy, Colgate Palmolive Michal Geller , President, eCommerce & Digital, Newell

, President, eCommerce & Digital, Newell Suresh Kumar , Global CTO and CTO, Walmart

, Global CTO and CTO, Walmart Gabe Mattingly , President, Nestlé Health Sciences U.S.

, President, Nestlé Health Sciences U.S. Stephanie Lynn , SVP - eCommerce & Consumer Experience, Edgewell Personal Care

, SVP - eCommerce & Consumer Experience, Edgewell Personal Care Sri Rajagopalan , Chief Omnichannel Commercial Officer, US Retail, General Mills

, Chief Omnichannel Commercial Officer, US Retail, General Mills Chau Banks , SVP and Chief Information and Enterprise Analytics Officer, The Clorox Company

, SVP and Chief Information and Enterprise Analytics Officer, The Clorox Company Surabhi Pokhriyal , CDO, Church & Dwight

, CDO, Church & Dwight Dan Stack , SVP of National Accounts & Strategic Partnerships, Ashley Furniture

, SVP of National Accounts & Strategic Partnerships, Ashley Furniture Mike Pierson , CCO, Campbell Snacks, Campbell Soup Company

, CCO, Campbell Snacks, Campbell Soup Company Denis Normand , SVP Global Ecommerce, Spin Master

, SVP Global Ecommerce, Spin Master Veeral Shah , Chief eCommerce and Digital Officer, Nestlé

, Chief eCommerce and Digital Officer, Nestlé Vince Jones , SVP, General Manager, and Head of Global eCommerce, PepsiCo

, SVP, General Manager, and Head of Global eCommerce, PepsiCo Adam Rodgers , SVP / GM North America Retail, SharkNinja

Most Powerful People in REM (Retailers):

Tom Pickett , CRO, DoorDash

, CRO, DoorDash Fidji Simo, CEO, Instacart

Seth Dallaire , CRO, Walmart

, CRO, Walmart Dave Zimmer , VP, Amazon Ads, Amazon

, VP, Amazon Ads, Amazon Cara Pratt , SVP, Kroger Precision Marketing, 84.51˚

, SVP, Kroger Precision Marketing, 84.51˚ Kristi Argyilan , SVP Retail Media, Albertsons

Most Influential People in REM:

Zia Wigder , CCO, Insider Intelligence

, CCO, Insider Intelligence Andrew Lipsman , Principal Analyst, Insider Intelligence

, Principal Analyst, Insider Intelligence Sophie Wawro , Global President, Shoptalk

Stars in REM:

Stephen Thompson , Global Senior Director eCommerce & Marketing Capabilities, The Coca-Cola Company

, Global Senior Director eCommerce & Marketing Capabilities, The Coca-Cola Company Lisa Matos , VP - Sales Capabilities and Commerce, Conagra Brands

, VP - Sales Capabilities and Commerce, Conagra Brands Toby Espinosa , VP Ads, DoorDash

, VP Ads, DoorDash Lex Josephs , VP, GM of MAP, Sam's Club

, VP, GM of MAP, Sam's Club Can Sanay , GM, VP North America eCommerce, Duracell

, GM, VP North America eCommerce, Duracell Manish Sharma , VP and GM Omni-commerce, The Kellogg Company

, VP and GM Omni-commerce, The Kellogg Company Francesca Hahn , VP Digital Commerce, Mondelēz

, VP Digital Commerce, Mondelēz Brad Santanna , Head of Omni-Channel Operations & Planning, The Hershey Company

, Head of Omni-Channel Operations & Planning, The Hershey Company Tiffany Tan , Head of the eCommerce Growth Accelerator, The Clorox Company

, Head of the eCommerce Growth Accelerator, The Clorox Company Diana Haussling , VP - GM Consumer Experience & Growth, Colgate-Palmolive

, VP - GM Consumer Experience & Growth, Colgate-Palmolive Ashley Paige Becker , VP and Head of ECommerce and Omni Customer Growth, The Kraft Heinz Company

, VP and Head of ECommerce and Omni Customer Growth, The Kraft Heinz Company Darren Silverman , SVP eCommerce & Customer Leadership, PetMate

, SVP eCommerce & Customer Leadership, PetMate Adrianne Del Sol , VP Digital Commerce and Omnichannel Marketing, Kimberly-Clark

, VP Digital Commerce and Omnichannel Marketing, Kimberly-Clark Anu Bliss, GM eCommerce Practice, The Emerson Group

Christina Rapsomanikis , Global VP Digital & eCommerce, Mars

Best Employers in REM:

SC Johnson

General Mills

Danone

For more information about the Global REM Council and the REM Awards, please visit https://www.remcouncil.org/rem-awards .

