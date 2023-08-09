Global Remanufacturing in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2023-2030 - Conventional Engine, Transmission, and Affiliated Components Dominate Global Replacement Revenue

09 Aug, 2023, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circular Economy Initiatives and Growth Opportunities from Remanufacturing in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report delves into the circular economy of automotive parts specifically pertaining to Class 1 to 3 passenger vehicles. With the base year set in 2022 and a forecast period extending from 2023 to 2030, the study sheds light on crucial aspects such as revenue calculations at the manufacturer level.
It explores the growth drivers, restraints, associations, key trends, legislation, and incentives that influence this dynamic sector. Additionally, each regional section provides valuable insights into key aftermarket indicators, including VIO (Vehicle in Operation), overall aftermarket revenue, and revenue generated from remanufacturing in that specific region.
Acknowledging the automotive aftermarket's significant contribution to waste and pollution, encompassing fluids, batteries, greenhouse gases, and used materials from parts, this report emphasizes the circular economy as an alternative economic model. The circular economy aims to minimize waste and pollution by prolonging the use of products and materials, promoting a sustainable approach within the automotive industry.
Remanufacturing, which is the process of restoring used parts to like-new condition with affiliated warranty, is a key component of the circular economy and can play a significant role in reducing waste and pollution in the automotive aftermarket in close cooperation with recycling, reducing, and repairing.
Reman revenue and revenue potential is further classified based on primary categories (engine and related components, wheel and brake end, electrical and electronics, and eComponents [battery reman and power electronics]).
The study also highlights the competitive landscape in terms of competitors, channel analysis (where applicable), regional outlook, and growth opportunities for each value chain participant. Company profiles and examples of supplier and distributor reman programs are included.
Key Issues Addressed
- What initiatives are OEMs and Tier I suppliers undertaking in remanufacturing?
- What notable value chain enablers are driving growth?
- Which OEMs and Tier I suppliers operate in the green components space and what are their main aftermarket programs?
- What is the market potential for conventional and eComponents in terms of aftermarket revenue?
- What regional trends, business models, legislation, and macroeconomic variables are influencing the circular economy of parts?
- What growth opportunities and white spaces exist for suppliers, OEMs, and value chain participants?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Circular Economy Initiatives from the Reman Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Scope and Definition
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Segmentations and Definition
- Circular Economy - Reverse Logistics Value Chain Process Flow
- Reman Components' Circular Economy
- Distribution Channels
- International Remanufacturing Standards
- Associations
- Selected Competitors and Value Chain Participants
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Global Automotive Reman Aftermarket
- Primary Findings
- Global Reman Aftermarket Revenue - Market Potential
- Global Reman Aftermarket Revenue - Regional Aftermarket Snapshot
- Reman-as-a-Product - Maturity Cycle
- OES vs. IAM - Channel Preference for Reman Replacements, 2022
- M&A and Value Chain Partnerships - Primary Themes
- Emerging Business Models and Regional Trends
- Legislation Influencing the Circular Economy of Auto Components
- Primary OEMs and Tier I Suppliers and Their Circular Economy Initiatives
- Primary Battery 4R Companies in the EV Ecosystem
- Core Logistics Partners' Role in Circular Economy of Auto Parts
- The Future of Sustainable Core-handling Practices in the Aftermarket
- Cost and Material Savings from Circular Economy of Automotive Parts
- Green Packaging in the Aftermarket Parts' Circular Economy
- Incentivizing Circular Economy Initiatives - Regional Snapshot
4. Trends Likely to Define the Future of the Circular Economy of Parts
- Overview - Green Components' Circular Economy to Gain Momentum
- Trend 1 - Core Acquisition and Investment in Reverse Logistics
- Trend 2 - Developing and Implementing a Framework
- Trend 3 - Component Modularization and Maintenance
- Trend 4 - Traceability and Life Cycle Management
- Trend 5 - Future-proofing the Circular Economy of CASE Components
- Trend 6 - Private Labeling in the IAM
- Forecast Assumptions
5. North America Automotive Reman Aftermarket
- Dashboard - Key Aftermarket Indicators: North America
- North America - Aftermarket Reman Revenue Market Size Potential
- North America - Channel Preference for Select Reman Components
- North American Reman Aftermarket Landscape in 2022
- Growth Opportunity - North America
- North America - Competitive Landscape of Primary Suppliers* in the Reman Ecosystem
6. Europe Automotive Reman Aftermarket
- Dashboard - Key Aftermarket Indicators: Europe
- European Aftermarket Reman Revenue Market Size Potential
- Reman Landscape - EU4 and the United Kingdom
- Europe - Channel Preference for Select Reman Components
- European Reman Aftermarket Landscape in 2022
- Growth Opportunity - Europe
- Europe - Competitive Landscape of Primary Suppliers in the Reman Ecosystem
7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Reman Aftermarket
- Dashboard - Key Aftermarket Indicators: APAC
- APAC Aftermarket Reman Revenue Market Size Potential
- The Reman Landscape - India and China
- APAC Reman Aftermarket Landscape in 2022
- Growth Opportunity - APAC
8. Latin America Automotive Reman Aftermarket
- Dashboard - Key Aftermarket Indicators: LATAM
- LATAM - Aftermarket Reman Revenue Market Size Potential
- LATAM Reman Aftermarket Landscape in 2022
- Growth Opportunity - LATAM
- LATAM - Competitive Landscape of Primary Suppliers* in the Reman Ecosystem
9. Key Company Profiles
- Company Profiles
10. Case Studies
- Case Study - Stellantis N.V.
- Case Study - Ford Remanufacturing Program
- Case Study - Cardone Industries (Rebuild & Return [R&R] Service)
- Case Study - Groupe Renault
- Case Study - ZF Reman
- Case Study - LKQ
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Conventional Components Aftermarket[Suppliers]
- Growth Opportunity 2 - eComponents and Battery Remanufacturing[Suppliers]
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Reverse Logistics [OES, Retailers, and WDs]
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Private Label and Value Line [Suppliers, OEMs, Retailers, and WDs]
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Core Buyback Programs [Suppliers, OEMs, Core Procurers, Retailers, and WDs]
12. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9gegr
