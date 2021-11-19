Global Remote Input Output Modules Market Outlook to 2025: ABB, GE, Hitachi, and Omron Dominate

Nov 19, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Remote Input Output Modules Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The remote input-output modules market is poised to grow by $ 826.12 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period.
This report on the remote input-output modules market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in investments in smart grids and the proliferation of IoT-based remote I/O modules in process and discrete automation. In addition, rise in investments in smart grids is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The remote input-output modules market is segmented as below:
By Controller type
- PLC-based remote I/O modules
- DCS-based remote I/O modules
- Industrial PC-based remote I/O modules
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increased use of open-source software for programming remote I/O modules as one of the prime reasons driving the remote input-output modules market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Their report on the remote input-output modules market covers the following areas:
- Remote input-output modules market sizing
- Remote input-output modules market forecast
- Remote input-output modules market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Siemens AG
