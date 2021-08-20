Global Remote Learning Markets 2021-2026 - Increase in Customized Courses / Rise in Online Microlearning / Growing Emphasis on Non-Conventional Education

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Learning Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The remote learning market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.62% during the period 2021-2026.



The rising adoption of digitalization is surging the growth of the remote learning market across the globe. The rapid increase in internet connectivity in emerging economies, driven by the rising federal budgets, is likely to impact e-learning market growth positively. For instance, vendors like Coursera and Byju's can offer more customized distance learning courses than other vendors. Their student enrolment is very high compared to other vendors.



MARKET SHARE & SEGMENTS

Self-paced learning helps in improving knowledge retention and memory. The self-paced segment is expected to witness an incremental revenue of USD 32.61 billion from 2020 to 2026. Self-paced remote learning offers flexibility in learning. Self-paced learning can be categorized into fully asynchronous and semi-asynchronous.

This concept enables one to embed virtual meetings and integrate on Adobe Connect, Zoom, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining, and Webex for scheduling live events. Self-placed learning creating high opportunities for the players in the e-learning market.



Remote learning, which was earlier trending in higher education, is gaining traction in K-12 students. Following the success of remote learning in the US, remote learning is gaining popularity in Europe and APAC region. The various start-ups are igniting the growth of the remote learning K-12 education marketplace across the globe.



The increasing adoption of smart devices is fueling the demand for app-based remote learning.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

In 2020, North America contributed the largest remote learning market share. The US and Canada are the region's primary revenue drivers and are expected to grow during the forecast period. The K-12 sub-segment in the end-user segment contributes the largest share in the e-learning market across North America.

The most populated region in the country is Central Canada. Recently the ministry has been involved actively in playing its role in K-12 distance education. On the contrary, remote education in Quebec is driven by initiatives from the Ministry of Education in the North American region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The online learning market vendors are witnessing several mergers and acquisitions over the several years. Several companies, which started focusing on one or two segments such as K12 or secondary education, strengthen their offerings and portfolios by acquiring smaller start-ups active in the distance learning market, on-campus post-secondary education, and corporate or public sector workforce skill training. Vendors must keep a continuous track of the pricing of new entrants.

For instance, Blackboard announces its partnership with the Education Development Institute to offer professional learning services for more than 1,300 Pre-K-12 educators at 13 schools in Qatar and all over the Middle East region.



Key Vendors

Blackboard

Indira Gandhi National Open University

University of Missouri System

System Pearson

Adobe

Arizona State University

Aston University

Udemy

Coursera

Other Prominent Vendors

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning

NIIT

Cengage

IMT Distance and Open Learning Institute

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

Kahoot

Edmodo

Hurix

PowerSchool

Instructure

McGraw Hill

Think & Learn (Byju's)

Estacio

Simplilearn

UpGrad

FutureLearn

Entertainment Learning

Veduca

Open Education

Aula Education

Aveti Learning

Learnetic SA

Skillshare

Sorting Hat Technology (Unacademy)

