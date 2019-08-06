Global Remote Monitoring and Control Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Remote Monitoring and Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$272.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$965.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$655.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Dwyer Instruments, Inc. (USA); Emerson Electric Co. (USA); Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland); Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); General Electric Company (USA); Honeywell International, Inc. (USA); KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH (Germany); Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)







REMOTE MONITORING AND CONTROL MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Remote Monitoring and Control Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Solutions (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025

Field Instruments (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Remote Monitoring and Control Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Remote Monitoring and Control Global Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Solutions (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Solutions (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Solutions (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Field Instruments (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Field Instruments (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Field Instruments (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Oil & Gas (End-use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Oil & Gas (End-use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Oil & Gas (End-use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Pulp & Paper (End-use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Pulp & Paper (End-use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Pulp & Paper (End-use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Power (End-use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Power (End-use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Power (End-use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Water and Wastewater (End-use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Water and Wastewater (End-use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Water and Wastewater (End-use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other End-uses (End-use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-uses (End-use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-uses (End-use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Solutions (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Field Instruments (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the

US: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Remote Monitoring and Control Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 33: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Remote Monitoring and Control Historic MARKET Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 37: Canadian Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-use for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Remote Monitoring and Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 41: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Remote

Monitoring and Control in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Remote Monitoring and Control Market in US$

Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Remote Monitoring and Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Remote Monitoring and Control Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Remote Monitoring and Control in

US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Breakdown by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Remote Monitoring and Control Market: Competitor MARKET Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Solutions (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Field Instruments (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Remote Monitoring and Control Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Remote Monitoring and Control Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Remote Monitoring and Control Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Remote Monitoring and Control Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Remote Monitoring and Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Remote Monitoring and Control Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Remote Monitoring and Control in

US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Breakdown by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Remote Monitoring and

Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 80: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Remote Monitoring and Control in US$ Million by End-use: 2018

to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Remote Monitoring and Control Market

in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 88: Spanish Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-use for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Remote Monitoring and Control Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Remote Monitoring and Control

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-use:

2018-2025

Table 101: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Analysis by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 104: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Remote Monitoring and Control Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Remote Monitoring and Control Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Remote Monitoring and Control Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Remote Monitoring and Control Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Remote Monitoring and Control Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 121: Indian Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to

2025

Table 122: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-use for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Remote Monitoring and Control Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Remote Monitoring and Control Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Remote Monitoring

and Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 131: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Remote Monitoring and Control MARKET Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Remote Monitoring and Control in US$ Million by End-use:

2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Remote Monitoring and Control MARKET in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Remote Monitoring and Control Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Remote Monitoring and

Control in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Breakdown by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Remote Monitoring and Control

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-use:

2018-2025

Table 149: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Analysis by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Remote Monitoring and Control Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Remote Monitoring and Control Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Remote Monitoring and Control Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Remote Monitoring and Control Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Remote Monitoring and Control Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Remote Monitoring and Control MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 164: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Remote Monitoring and Control MARKET Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Remote Monitoring and Control

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 168: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 170: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Remote Monitoring and Control

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Analysis by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Remote Monitoring and Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 179: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Remote

Monitoring and Control in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Remote Monitoring and Control Market in US$

Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Remote Monitoring and Control Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Analysis by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Remote Monitoring and Control Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Remote Monitoring and

Control in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Share Breakdown by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Remote Monitoring and Control

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 199: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Remote Monitoring and Control

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Remote Monitoring and Control

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Remote Monitoring and Control MARKET Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Remote Monitoring and Control MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Remote Monitoring and Control Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Remote Monitoring and Control Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Remote Monitoring and Control Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

DWYER INSTRUMENTS

EMERSON ELECTRIC

FUJI ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

KROHNE MESSTECHNIK GMBH

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

