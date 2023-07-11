Global Remote Monitoring and Control Strategic Business Report 2023: IIoT-Powered Remote Monitoring Systems Deliver Compelling Advantages

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Monitoring and Control: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Remote Monitoring and Control estimated at US$25.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Field Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Remote Monitoring and Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Automation Trend in Multiple Industries & the Need for Remote Monitoring of Industrial Processes Support Growth

Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in Remote Monitoring and Control Systems and Solutions: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management

Industry 4.0 or IIoT Improves Remote Control and Monitoring

IIoT-Powered Remote Monitoring Systems Deliver Compelling Advantages

COVID-19 Prompts Organizations to Bet on IIoT and Edge Computing to Adjust to New Normal

Industrial Mobility Enhances Need for Remote Monitoring and Control

Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities for Remote Monitoring & Control: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019

Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a Promising Technology

Convergence of Emerging Technologies Brings Intelligent Connectivity & Enables Remote Monitoring

5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart Factories

Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Remote Monitoring in Energy & Utilities Industry

Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for Remote Monitoring & Control in Utilities: Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Sector during 2016-2030

SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants

SCADA Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making

Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Oil & Gas Industry: Remote Monitoring and Control Helps Real-Time Surveillance of Hazardous & Remote Sites

As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, Remote Monitoring and Control Systems Poised to Benefit: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Remote Monitoring's Growing Role in Proactive Maintenance of Water & Wastewater Networks

Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand

Cloud Implementation Gains Prominence in Remote Monitoring and Control

Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains

Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service

SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector

Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs

Edge Controllers Drive Advancements in Remote Monitoring Capabilities

Primary Benefits of Edge Processing

Equipment Makers Exploit Remote Machine Monitoring to Improve Service Levels

Emergency Shutdown Systems: Vital Part of Remote Monitoring and Control

of Remote Monitoring and Control Risk of Cybersecurity Breaches in SCADA Systems

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

