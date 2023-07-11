Global Remote Monitoring and Control Strategic Business Report 2023: IIoT-Powered Remote Monitoring Systems Deliver Compelling Advantages

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Monitoring and Control: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Remote Monitoring and Control estimated at US$25.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Field Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Remote Monitoring and Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured) -

  • ABB Ltd
  • Cummins
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Emerson Electric Co
  • Endress+Hauser AG
  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd
  • General Electric Co
  • Hitachi Ltd
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • ICONICS, Inc
  • ITarian LLC
  • KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Leo Tech
  • M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd
  • Omega Engineering, Inc.
  • OMRON Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc
  • Rubicon Water
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Teracom Ltd
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • An Introduction to Remote Monitoring and Control
  • Advantages of Remote Monitoring
  • Global Market Outlook & Prospects
  • Solutions Emerge as the Largest Segment
  • Regional Markets
  • Competition
  • World Brands
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Remote Monitoring and Control - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Industrial Automation Trend in Multiple Industries & the Need for Remote Monitoring of Industrial Processes Support Growth
  • Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in Remote Monitoring and Control Systems and Solutions: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
  • Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management
  • Industry 4.0 or IIoT Improves Remote Control and Monitoring
  • IIoT-Powered Remote Monitoring Systems Deliver Compelling Advantages
  • COVID-19 Prompts Organizations to Bet on IIoT and Edge Computing to Adjust to New Normal
  • Industrial Mobility Enhances Need for Remote Monitoring and Control
  • Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities for Remote Monitoring & Control: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019
  • Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a Promising Technology
  • Convergence of Emerging Technologies Brings Intelligent Connectivity & Enables Remote Monitoring
  • 5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart Factories
  • Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Remote Monitoring in Energy & Utilities Industry
  • Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for Remote Monitoring & Control in Utilities: Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Sector during 2016-2030
  • SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants
  • SCADA Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making
  • Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
  • Oil & Gas Industry: Remote Monitoring and Control Helps Real-Time Surveillance of Hazardous & Remote Sites
  • As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, Remote Monitoring and Control Systems Poised to Benefit: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
  • Remote Monitoring's Growing Role in Proactive Maintenance of Water & Wastewater Networks
  • Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand
  • Cloud Implementation Gains Prominence in Remote Monitoring and Control
  • Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains
  • Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service
  • SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector
  • Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
  • RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
  • Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs
  • Edge Controllers Drive Advancements in Remote Monitoring Capabilities
  • Primary Benefits of Edge Processing
  • Equipment Makers Exploit Remote Machine Monitoring to Improve Service Levels
  • Emergency Shutdown Systems: Vital Part of Remote Monitoring and Control
  • Risk of Cybersecurity Breaches in SCADA Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgr3js

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.