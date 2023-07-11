Global Remote Monitoring and Control Strategic Business Report 2023: IIoT-Powered Remote Monitoring Systems Deliver Compelling Advantages

11 Jul, 2023, 19:00 ET
The global market for Remote Monitoring and Control estimated at US$25.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Field Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Remote Monitoring and Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industrial Automation Trend in Multiple Industries & the Need for Remote Monitoring of Industrial Processes Support Growth
- Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in Remote Monitoring and Control Systems and Solutions: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management
- Industry 4.0 or IIoT Improves Remote Control and Monitoring
- IIoT-Powered Remote Monitoring Systems Deliver Compelling Advantages
- COVID-19 Prompts Organizations to Bet on IIoT and Edge Computing to Adjust to New Normal
- Industrial Mobility Enhances Need for Remote Monitoring and Control
- Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities for Remote Monitoring & Control: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019
- Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a Promising Technology
- Convergence of Emerging Technologies Brings Intelligent Connectivity & Enables Remote Monitoring
- 5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart Factories
- Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Remote Monitoring in Energy & Utilities Industry
- Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for Remote Monitoring & Control in Utilities: Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Sector during 2016-2030
- SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants
- SCADA Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making
- Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Oil & Gas Industry: Remote Monitoring and Control Helps Real-Time Surveillance of Hazardous & Remote Sites
- As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, Remote Monitoring and Control Systems Poised to Benefit: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Remote Monitoring's Growing Role in Proactive Maintenance of Water & Wastewater Networks
- Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand
- Cloud Implementation Gains Prominence in Remote Monitoring and Control
- Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains
- Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service
- SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector
- Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
- RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
- Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs
- Edge Controllers Drive Advancements in Remote Monitoring Capabilities
- Primary Benefits of Edge Processing
- Equipment Makers Exploit Remote Machine Monitoring to Improve Service Levels
- Emergency Shutdown Systems: Vital Part of Remote Monitoring and Control
- Risk of Cybersecurity Breaches in SCADA Systems
