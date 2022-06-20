Global Remote Towers Markets Report 2022-2027 - Opportunities in Modernization of Current Air Traffic Management Infrastructure & Digitalization in Air Traffic Management

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Towers Market by Operation Type (Single, Multiple, Contingency), System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Modules, Solutions & Software), Application (Communication, Information & Control, Surveillance) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global remote towers market is projected to grow from USD 0.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 0.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2027.

Remote towers refer to air traffic control towers that are remotely located, either near or far from airports. They provide Air Traffic Services (ATS) remotely through a real-time visual reproduction of the airport via high-definition cameras. These towers replace an air traffic control operator's direct out-of-the-window view with a live video feed.

Remote towers consist of workstations known as Controller Working Positions (CWPs) that can control multiple airports simultaneously or on in a sequence as per a pre-determined schedule. This report also discusses the benefits of digital towers. A digital tower is a larger airport with numerous digital data sources such as surveillance and ATM data, where the opportunity to integrate fruitful data can prove beneficial.



This market report covers various applications and systems related to remote towers that are used in commercial and military airports. Remote towers are evolving rapidly in terms of technology, with the development of new, advanced, and high-speed cameras, remote modules, and communication systems. Increased cost-saving, efficiency, and safety fuel the demand for remote towers.



The operational and financial effect of COVID-19 on the aviation industry is unparalleled.

Air travel worldwide almost entirely ceased in April 2020, and this negatively impacted the remote towers market as well. Domestic air travel has improved to around 65% of pre-crisis levels, while international air travel is still down roughly 70% due to travel restrictions. Additionally, profiles for traffic recovery vary dramatically by region and country.

However, with the revival of COVID-19 variants in some regions, there remains ambiguity over how soon international traffic will recover regardless of the rollout of vaccinations. Business development opportunity of multiple remote tower firms has been severely impacted due to the overall shortage in demand of remote tower systems due to COVID-19 pandemic.



By operation type, the multiple segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the simultaneous or a multiple configurations, the module and CWP enable Air traffic Service (ATS) to operate for two or more airports at the same time.

In order to operate airport safely and to save build cost, equipment, and manpower, major airport operators and Air Navigation Service together are working towards connecting various small airports with low traffic and making centralized to manage.



Based on investment, the expansion & modernization segment is projected to lead the remote towers market during the forecast period.

Various European and American airports, including London City Airport (UK), Heathrow Airport (UK), Saarbrucken (Germany), Erfurt (Germany), and Dresden (Germany) are operating through expansion and modernization programs.

The key priority of airport operators and air navigation service providers is to centralize 2-3 airports with low and medium air traffic with remote towers infrastructure.



Communication segment would lead based on application because it is a crucial component for air traffic management

Communication between air traffic controllers and aircraft is in the form of voice and text.

Remote towers are equipped with specific systems that process and display communication data. These systems collect and relay communications between control working positions (CWPs) and the aircraft.



Europe to lead the remote tower market in 2022, with the UK, and Sweden accounting for the significant share of the regional market.

The growing demand for remote towers in the European region with the development of new and technologically advanced remote towers component such as high-resolution cameras and panoramic display and communication systems are the key factors driving the market in Europe.



Competitive landscape

Saab (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Frequentis Group (Austria), Indra Sistemas (Spain), and L3Harris Technologies (US) are some of the leading players operating in the remote towers market.

These key players offer remote towers technology across the North America, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Premium Insights

Increased Cost-Saving and Efficiency & Safety Drive Market Growth

By Application, Communication Segment Projected to Lead Market During Forecast Period

By System Type, Remote Tower Module Segment Projected to Lead Market During Forecast Period

By Operation Type, Contingency Segment Projected to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Military Airport Segment Projected to Witness Upward Trend During Forecast Period

China Projected to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increased Cost Savings

Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Growth in Air Passenger Traffic Fueling Demand for New Airlines

Growing Investments Across Aviation Industry

Improved Situational Awareness with Digital Towers for Military Sector

Restraints

Limited Network Infrastructure

Capacity Issues of Big Airports

Opportunities

Modernization of Current Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

Growth of Overall Air Traffic Management Industry

Digitalization in Air Traffic Management

Challenges

Rise in Cyber Threats to Air Traffic Management

Risks Associated with Automation and Need for Extensive Training & Familiarity with New Remote Towers

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Remote Towers Market Players

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Air Traffic Control (Atc) Charges

Safety, Efficiency, & Transparency

International Campaigns

Exception Still Exists:

Regulatory Landscape for Deployment of Remote and Digital Tower Technology





Industry Trends

Technology Trends

5G Network

Digitalization

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Quantum Computing

Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (Stars)

Airport Safety Nets

Technology Analysis

Ads-B Streamlining Surveillance Technologies

Ai Innovations Provide Cutting-Edge Solutions in Air Traffic Control

Automation in Atc

Use Cases

Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (Lvnl)'s Air Traffic Control Initiative for Regional Airports

Jersey Airport's Digital Air Traffic Control Tower

Searidge Technologies' Enhanced Airport Vision Display (Eavd)

Isavia and Frequentis Group Partnership

Cranfield University and Saab Partnership

Impact of Megatrends

Internet of Things (Iot)

Enhanced Situational Awareness

Innovations & Patent Registrations

Company Profiles

Key Players

Saab Ab

Frequentis Group

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

L3Harris Technologies

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Park Air Systems Limited)

Searidge Technologies

Leonardo S.P.A

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leidos

Retia A.S

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

Dfs Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH

Black Box

Becker Avionics GmbH

Cs Group

Adacel

Eizo Corp.

Era

Insero Air Traffic Solutions

Mobile Atc Systems Ltd

Skysoft-Atm

Ibross

Adb Safegate



Other Players (Services Providers and Smes)

Avinor As

Nats Holding Limited

Nucleo-Amper Group

Systems Interface

Acams Airport Tower Solutions

Guntermann & Drunck

Altys Technologies

Saipher Atc

Nav Canada

Aquila Air Traffic Management Services

