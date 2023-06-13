Global Remote Weapon Station Market Report 2023: Rising Need to Protect Military Personnel and Civilians Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Weapon Station Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform , By Application, By Component, By Weapon Type, By Technology, By Mobility, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global remote weapon station (RWS) market size is expected to reach USD 8.56 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Demand for RWS equipped with these weapons is increasing due to the growing need for non-lethal weapons like water cannons and tear gas launchers, which are ultimately used to protect assets, personnel, and facilities from intruders and from deranged attackers, saboteurs, mob action, or insurrection.

For instance, in January 2023, the U.S. army is developing Active denial system (ADS) which can be deployed in a non-lethal manner to keep individuals away from crowds and to disperse them. ADS is being developed as a portable system carried by individuals, a mounted system put onto military vehicles, with system on top of guard post.



Asymmetric warfare which uses unconventional tactics are increasingly being used by enemies. Remote Weapon Station can be used to effectively counter this threat which is boosting their market growth. The growing use of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) is also driving the demand for RWS that can be integrated into these platforms to provide additional firepower and protection in underwater environments.

For instance, in October 2022, Remontowa Shipbuilding placed an order with Saab for the delivery of Double Eagle SAROVs (Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicles), which will be used for the secure disposal of sea mines. The Double Eagle series includes a variety of underwater vehicles for Mine Countermeasure missions that are employed by navies all around the world.

Companies Mentioned

Kongsberg Gruppen

Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems

ST Engineering S.A. AB

Leonardo S.p.A.

Thales

Electro Optic Systems

BAE Systems

Moog

IMI Systems

General Dynamics

Rheinmetall AG

ASELSAN A.S

Norinco

FN Herstal

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Remote Weapon Station Market Report Highlights

Land segment is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period owing to the demand for networked warfare systems and the increasing emphasis on close combat systems.

Lethal weapon segment accounted for the highest share of the global market because of the rising need for more firepower in military applications.

Military segment was leading the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Defense spending has increased globally as a result of rising terrorism and cross-border conflicts.

North America region held the highest market share in 2022 due to growing demand for cutting-edge technologies from the military and law enforcement organization

region held the highest market share in 2022 due to growing demand for cutting-edge technologies from the military and law enforcement organization Prominent players include Thales Group, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, Saab, and Leonardo

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Remote Weapon Station Market Insights

4.1. Remote Weapon Station - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Remote Weapon Station Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising need to protect military personnel and civilians

4.2.1.2. Surging adoption of unmanned systems across the platform

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High investment in early phases

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Remote Weapon Station Industry Trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Platform

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Platform, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.3. Land

5.3.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Land, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.4. Naval

5.4.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Naval, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.5. Airborne

5.5.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Airborne, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



6. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Application, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.3. Military

6.3.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Military, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.4. Homeland Security

6.4.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Homeland Security, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



7. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Component

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Weapon Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.3. Human Machine Interface

7.3.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Human Machine Interface, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.4. Stabilization Unit

7.4.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Stabilization Unit, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.5. Control System

7.5.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Control System, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.6. Sensors

7.6.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Sensors, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.7. Weapons & Armaments

7.7.1. Global Other Remote Weapon Station Market, by Weapons & Armaments, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



8. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Technology

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Technology, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.3. Close-in Weapon Systems

8.3.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Close-in Weapon Systems, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

8.4. Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS)

8.4.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS), by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



9. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Weapon Type

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Weapon Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

9.3. Lethal Weapons,By Caliber

9.3.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Lethal Weapons,By Caliber, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

9.4. Non-Lethal Weapons

9.4.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Non-Lethal Weapons, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



10. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Mobility

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Introduction

10.2.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Mobility, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

10.3. Stationary

10.3.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Stationary, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

10.4. Moving

10.4.1. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Moving, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



11. Global Remote Weapon Station Market, by Geography



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

12.1.1. Expansion

12.1.2. Acquisitions

12.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



13. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yfem7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets